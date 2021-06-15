CrimeLocalSociety

Rotonda West Man, 37, Charged With Grand Theft and Burglary from Incident In Englewood; Spotted Driving Stolen Chrysler Sebring

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Brent Scott Kern, 37, of Rotonda West, was arrested several hours later in the same general location. Kern was charged with Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle, Burglary of Dwelling Structure or Conveyance While Armed and Grand Theft More Than $5000 Less Than $10K.
ENGLEWOOD, FL – On the afternoon of Saturday, June 12, 2021, deputies responded to a residential burglary located on Basel Lane in Englewood, FL. At the time of the residential burglary, it was determined that the victims vehicle, along with many other items were taken from the home.

As a deputy was heading to another call traveling southbound on Placida Road, a blue Chrysler Sebring matching the description of the stolen vehicle pulled into the deputy’s lane of travel causing the deputy to slam on his breaks changing lanes. The deputy proceeded to turn around to stop the vehicle due to the similarities of the recently reported vehicle in the area. The vehicle was spotted in the parking lot of the Dollar General where the deputy was able to confirm the vehicle was in fact registered to the victims of the burglary on Basel Lane.

The deputy entered the Dollar General searching for the suspects when a Dollar General employee informed the deputy that she witnessed three individuals run out the back door and down the fence line of a nearby business.

According to authorities, after reviewing Dollar General surveillance, deputies were able to positively identify the driver of the vehicle as Destiney Leann Nickell, 23, and Brent Scott Kern, 37, and Michael Ray Sealy, 41, as the passengers of the stolen vehicle.

Inside the vehicle deputies located several identifying items of the suspects including notes back and forth discussing their plan. Items that were reported missing from the home on Basel Lane were also located within the vehicle.

No other information on additional suspects was available and the time of this report.

