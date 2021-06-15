GOP Candidates Falsely Claiming to Have Trump Endorsement In Campaign Ads; Fake Postings Circulating On Social Media, Exaggerating Relationships

Recently, a flyer touting Trump’s endorsement was discovered on the internet, complete with a quote attributed to Trump himself that alleged endorsement by Trump which spokesman Jason Miller said was completely fabricated. File photo: Joseph Sohm, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – Former President Donald Trump has been threatening legal action against several GOP candidates for public office who have been falsely claiming to either have his endorsement or who have been greatly exaggerating – or in some cases completely making up – their relationships with him, reports say.

“Lots of candidates pretend to have the support of President Trump. Most are full of shit,” said former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. “You will know when President Trump endorses someone.”

Despite losing the 2020 presidential election to challenger Joe Biden, Trump has retained a great deal of power in the Republican party; given the huge sway that he possesses over his base, an endorsement from Trump has proven to be effective for members of the GOP running for office.

The issue of some would-be politicians falsely claiming to have Trump’s endorsement has been a constant one, but it has become harder for the former President’s team to police since he left office, since he no longer has a state-by-state network of operatives and chairpersons that can police the various races.

Reports indicate that, while Trump is considering the possibility for another run for the White House in 2024, he is loathe to the idea of tainting his political brand by endorsing just anybody, and instead wants to be selective. Last year, he sent a cease-and-desist letter to his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions when he unsuccessfully ran for the Alabama Senate, calling him “delusional” for attempting to tie himself to Trump.

Trump has also threatened individuals running for local office with legal action.

Most recently, a flyer touting Trump’s endorsement of businessman Hirsh Singh in New Jersey’s upcoming GOP gubernatorial primary was discovered on the internet, complete with a quote attributed to Trump himself written in verbiage that indeed sounded very Trump-ish. But the problem, according to spokesman Jason Miller, was that the flyer – and Trump’s alleged endorsement – was completely fabricated.

This posting is FAKE. President Trump has NOT endorsed in the race for Governor in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/AIfzENwg6a — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 7, 2021

“This posting is FAKE. President Trump has NOT endorsed in the race for Governor in New Jersey,” he tweeted.

Many other candidates have reportedly angered Trump by greatly playing up – or just plain making up – their relationships with him; Lynda Blanchard, who is running for the Alabama Senate, put out a campaign video showing her in a pickup truck with Trump bumper stickers on it, giving the impression that she had Trump’s support.

Blanchard has previously donated money to pro-Donald Trump political committees, and served as his ambassador to Slovenia. However, Blanchard’s commercials were said to have angered Trump, who had actually been favoring incumbent Rep. Mo Brooks in the Alabama race – who he went on to officially endorse, despite the primary being a year away – and complained to advisers that he barely knew Blanchard, reports say.