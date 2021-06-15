Detectives Seeking Information on Attempted Sexual Assault of Female Juvenile In Boynton Beach Area

The victim described the suspect as a black male, approximately 30 years of age, approximately 6’ tall, and skinny build. He was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with a pocket in the front.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred in unincorporated Boynton Beach. According to authorities, a female juvenile was chased and attacked along a canal, located on the south side of West Boynton Beach Blvd., just west of Jog Road. During the attack, the female was ultimately able to flee and return home but was unable to observe which direction the suspect fled.

The victim described the suspect as a black male, approximately 30 years of age, approximately 6’ tall, and skinny build. He was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with a pocket in the front.

The female juvenile was chased and attacked along a canal, located on the south side of West Boynton Beach Blvd., just west of Jog Road.

If you witnessed, or have any information regarding this incident, please contact PBSO Detective Metz at metzm@pbso.org or 561-688-4126 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.