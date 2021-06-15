CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking Information on Attempted Sexual Assault of Female Juvenile In Boynton Beach Area

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

BOYNTON
The victim described the suspect as a black male, approximately 30 years of age, approximately 6’ tall, and skinny build. He was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with a pocket in the front.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred in unincorporated Boynton Beach. According to authorities, a female juvenile was chased and attacked along a canal, located on the south side of West Boynton Beach Blvd., just west of Jog Road. During the attack, the female was ultimately able to flee and return home but was unable to observe which direction the suspect fled.

The victim described the suspect as a black male, approximately 30 years of age, approximately 6’ tall, and skinny build. He was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with a pocket in the front.

The female juvenile was chased and attacked along a canal, located on the south side of West Boynton Beach Blvd., just west of Jog Road.
The female juvenile was chased and attacked along a canal, located on the south side of West Boynton Beach Blvd., just west of Jog Road.

If you witnessed, or have any information regarding this incident, please contact PBSO Detective Metz at metzm@pbso.org or 561-688-4126 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Rotonda West Man, 37, Charged With Grand Theft and Burglary…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Miami Based DB Partners LLC Sells 152-Unit Apartment Complex…

George McGregor

Detectives Investigating Shooting On I-95 In Boynton Beach…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,208