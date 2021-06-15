CDC to Convene Emergency Meeting To Discuss Reports of Heart Inflammation In Young People from Pfizer or Moderna Vaccines

In a June 10th meeting the CDC disclosed, as of May 31, at least 475 cases were reported to VAERS of Americans age 30 and younger. The conditions called myocarditis and pericarditis can cause permanent heart damage. File photo: Bear Productions, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to ABC News and WebMD reporters, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will hold a emergency meeting of The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) on June 18th to address hundreds of cases of inflammation of the heart muscle and heart lining, a condition called myocarditis/pericarditis, after COVID-19 vaccinations in young people.

In a June 10th meeting the CDC disclosed, as of May 31, at least 475 cases were reported to VAERS of Americans age 30 and younger. The conditions called myocarditis and pericarditis can cause permanent heart damage.

Marsha and I have waited a while to share, but we want other parents and friends to make an educated decision. Isaiah (18) received his 2nd Pfizer dose on April 30th, and within 48hrs had a heart attack and was diagnosed with myocarditis. pic.twitter.com/eoivPhVbTF — Coronapass 🌸 (@CoronapassCy) June 12, 2021

America’s Frontline Doctors, a group that is currently suing the Dept. of Health and Human Services to prevent additional emergency use authorizations of COVID-19 vaccines in young people, released the following statement today in response to the announcement of the upcoming reviews.

In guidance quietly updated June 1, CDC said there is a higher-than-expected number of cases of myocarditis among young teens after the second dose of an mRNA COVID vaccine.



“It’s long past time that the CDC acknowledged there are hundreds of cases involving young people who have been vaccinated. Almost all of these children require hospitalization and 20% have reduced heart function. The children/youths will need to be on heart failure drugs and no physical activity for 3-6 months to try to prevent permanent heart failure. The CDC must immediately suspend any additional authorizations for the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children. If an otherwise healthy 12-year-old suffers heart damage after receiving these vaccines, their life will never be the same. These conditions can change a young person’s healthy heart to that of a frail 70 year old overnight. It continues to be unfortunate that the CDC refuses to acknowledge risks and mounting adverse events until they are forced to by rising cases.

“Pediatric Medical Director for America’s Frontline Doctors, Dr Angie Farella submitted a letter to CDC for review on this very issue. She wrote, “Vaccines take years to safely test. It’s not only the number of people tested but the length of time that is important when creating new vaccines. These experimental agents must not be rushed and licensed early, before the completion of all trials.”

“The risk to children from COVID-19 is statistically insignificant, yet the nation’s medical bureaucracy and Big Pharma continue to put our children at risk to push an experimental agent that is not medically necessary. Parents, physicians and elected officials must stand up for our nation’s children now before we find more damage has been done at the hands of politicized science.”

According to NBC News, four doctors agreed that it is biologically plausible the vaccines could be causing the heart inflammation. In particular, Dr. Alexandra Yonts, an infectious diseases specialist at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., has seen at least two cases in older teenagers, both within a few days of their vaccinations.

Complications seen with Covid-19 in children have been much more severe “than anything we’ve seen in these reports over the last month,” Yonts said.