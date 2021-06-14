Pompeo: “We Know Enough Now, The Cover Up Continues,” It’s Time for Accountability; “Enormous Evidence There Was Leak From Wuhan Lab”

File photo: Stratos Brilakis, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – During an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the Trump Administration had come very close to uncovering the source of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that he personally believed that they virus had leaked from a Wuhan, China laboratory; a theory that was dismissed by many early on but has gained credibility as of late.

During his interview – in response to a question about how much information the government had gotten from China in regards to COVID-19 – Pompeo claimed that the Trump Administration had nearly pinpointed the origins of the virus that causes the dreaded disease.

“We have a really good idea what happened here. There is an enormous amount of evidence that there was a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” he said. “There is a pile of evidence a hundred feet high, I have high confidence that that’s the case. We pressed the Chinese Communist Party really hard – not just the State Department, but our CDC and others too.”

Pompeo emphasized that the Trump Administration took tracking down the genesis of COVID seriously, and that they conveyed to China that there would be “real cost” if the pandemic was proven to have been their fault.

Last week, Fox News interviewed Jamie Metzl, an advisory board member to the World Health Organization, who claimed that China continues to cover up for the alleged “lab leak” – with a top Chinese diplomat recently stating that the theory was “absurd” – despite more and more evidence being unearthed casting additional doubt on the country’s innocence.

“The Chinese have engaged in a massive cover-up that is going on until this day, involving destroying samples, hiding records, placing a universal gag order on Chinese scientists and imprisoning Chinese citizen journalists asking the most basic questions,” Metzl said.

Pompeo echoed Metzl’s sentiments, stating that it is high time for China to admit their role in the pandemic and prepare for their punishment.