Op-Ed: Stamp Out Critical Race Theory Before It Kills Us

Supported by the Radical Left, Critical Race Theory has been injected into government agencies, public school systems, teacher training programs and corporate human resources departments in the form of diversity training programs and school curricula. Photo: AleFron / Shutterstock.com

BOCA RATON, FL – The rapid growth of and acceptance of Critical Race Theory (CRT) among our Progressive elite in the media, politics and halls of ivy threatens the continuance of democracy in our nation. Few understand it and that is the problem. It is a Marxist concept now being promulgated in this country to divide us by race. The proponents and pushers of CRT claim that blacks have been and still are persecuted and relegated to a second class level based on their race. Whites, they declare are using their “whiteness” to keep themselves in power. It has increasingly become the default ideology in our public institutions from top to bottom. Supported by the Radical Left, it has been injected into government agencies, public school systems, teacher training programs and corporate human resources departments in the form of diversity training programs and school curricula. It’s happening before our very eyes. “Blacks are good, whites are bad and we’ll have to turn the country upside down to correct this evil.” Examples: The Treasury Department held a training session telling staff members that “virtually all white people contribute to racism,” and that they must convert “everyone in the federal government” to the ideology of “anti -racism.” Schools are teaching kids as early as in kindergarten to renounce their “whiteness” and to apologize to people of color for their assumed superiority. A NYC junior high principal sent home questionnaires to parents asking them to rate their levels of “whiteness.” He’s still got his job. Where does this end?

And watch for the key words and euphemisms deployed by its supporters to describe CRT. “Equity,”, “Social Justice” and “Diversity and Inclusion.” These destructive nonsense terms are thrown around by our politicians, educators and business moguls to change the structure of our nation into a Marxist, Communist hellhole such as is seen in Venezuela, Cuba and other failed Communist societies. Critical Race Theory guru, Ibram X. Kendi, who heads the Center for Anti-racist Research at Boston University, (can you imagine?) bellows out, “In order to truly be anti-racist, you also have to truly be anti-capitalist.” We wonder how large his investment portfolio is? These vocal Marxists usually have at least, the equivalent of the three homes Commie Senator Bernie Sanders has accumulated over the years. They are usually well-heeled at the expense of those they claim to support. Typical.

Until now attempts to halt the encroachment of CRT have failed. Too many of us have developed a fear of speaking up about social and political issues, especially involving race. Government agencies including schools now serve as political offices, searching for and stamping out any dissent from the growing official orthodoxy of CRT. It is basically a cancer growing wildly within our entire system. Only educated, outspoken, fearless individuals and groups can save us from this deadly theory based on Marxist philosophy and anti-capitalist/democracy hatred. We must all understand the nature of this dangerous movement and denounce it wherever and whenever it appears, be it in social gatherings, school or work settings or in families. Stamp it out before it engulfs all of us. If it does, bid farewell to our democracy… for good.