PoliticsSocietySpecial Feature

McConnell: “Highly Unlikely” I’ll Allow Biden to Fill Supreme Court Vacancy in 2024 if GOP Controls Senate

By Christopher Boyle
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

McConnell Hugh Hewitt
That decision on the part of McConnell ran in sharp contrast to his decision to plow ahead last year to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett – after the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: YouTube / The Hugh Hewitt Show.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a recent interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that if the GOP is back in control of the U.S. Senate in 2024, that he would prevent President Joe Biden from filling a potential Supreme Court vacancy.

This is exactly what McConnell did to former President Barack Obama in 2016, when Justice Antonin Scalia passed away prior to the 2020 election; the then-Senate Majority leader blocked Obama from nominating Merrick Garland – currently serving as U.S. Attorney General – to the empty seat, claiming that is was too close to the election.

That decision on the part of McConnell ran in sharp contrast to his decision to plow ahead last year to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett – after the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – with fewer than two weeks remaining to the election at that time, a move he defended during Monday’s interview.

“I think in the middle of a presidential election, if you have a Senate of the opposite party of the president, you have to go back to the 1880s to find the last time a vacancy was filled,” he said. “So I think it’s highly unlikely. In fact, no, I don’t think either party if it controlled, if it were different from the president, would confirm a Supreme Court nominee in the middle of an election. What was different in 2020 was we were of the same party as the president.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

This is a position McConnell has maintained since 2016, when he at the time said, “the Senate has not filled a vacancy arising in an election year when there was divided government since 1888, almost 130 years ago.” With that being the case, the Kentucky senator noted that he believed that the GOP was being consistent with history in regards to whom they did and did not choose to confirm for the Supreme Court.

However, Democrats dismissed that excuse and accused the GOP of being hypocrites, with then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, upon the nomination of Barrett in 2020, stating that “the Republican Senate majority decided to thwart the will of the people and confirm a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court in the middle of a presidential election, after a more than 60 million Americans have voted.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Port St. Lucie Man, 19, Charged In Homicide in West Palm…

Joe Mcdermott

DeBary Man Who Threatened ‘Suicide By Cop’ Shot, Wounded…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Crime Stoppers Reward Increased; Up to $10,000 For Tips to…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,327