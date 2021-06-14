Lara Trump on Danger at Southern Border: “May Be Time to Arm Up, Get Guns, Be Ready” As Convicts, Gang Members Discovered Among Migrants

During an interview with Jeanine Pirro Lara Trump suggests it may be time to tell Americans living on the southern border to “arm up and get guns and be ready” amid the surge of illegal border crossings into the United States.

LAREDO, TX – Lara Trump, daughter-in-law to former President Donald Trump by way of marriage to his son Eric, recently made some eyebrow-raising comments to Americans living in the vicinity of the Mexican border during the ongoing migrant crisis, recommending that they arms themselves and be ready for anything due to escalating safety concerns.

Trump made the comments on Fox News on Saturday evening while quoting the latest statistics in regards to the crisis- over 180,000 migrants attempted to illegally cross the southern border in the United States in May, the most ever in 20 years.

“I don’t know what you tell the people that live at the southern border,” she said. “I guess they better arm up and get guns and be ready, and maybe they’re gonna have to take matters into their own hands. People should never make this dangerous journey here. It’s bad for Americans. It’s bad for the migrants. It’s bad all around.”

Trump – who joined Fox News contributor in March and recently announced that she would not be running for U.S. Senate in North Carolina in 2022 – made her controversial statements after reports of an increase in the number of convicted sex offenders and gang members being discovered among migrants caught attempting to cross the border in recent months.

Democrats condemned Trump’s statement, with Texas Congressional candidate Russell Foster claiming that she was attempting to encourage U.S. residents to use violence against migrants.

“This is dangerous,” he said. “The former president’s daughter-in-law is calling for people to shoot immigrants. It’s worse after multiple mass shootings over the last few days in Texas and elsewhere. This could lead to an uptick in hate crimes across the country.”

The Biden Administration has received low marks recently for their handling of the ongoing border crisis, with polls stating that many voters disapprove of its handling of the problem.