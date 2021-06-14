CrimePoliticsU.S. News

Lara Trump on Danger at Southern Border: “May Be Time to Arm Up, Get Guns, Be Ready” As Convicts, Gang Members Discovered Among Migrants

By Christopher Boyle
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Lara Trump
During an interview with Jeanine Pirro Lara Trump suggests it may be time to tell Americans living on the southern border to “arm up and get guns and be ready” amid the surge of illegal border crossings into the United States.

LAREDO, TX – Lara Trump, daughter-in-law to former President Donald Trump by way of marriage to his son Eric, recently made some eyebrow-raising comments to Americans living in the vicinity of the Mexican border during the ongoing migrant crisis, recommending that they arms themselves and be ready for anything due to escalating safety concerns.

Trump made the comments on Fox News on Saturday evening while quoting the latest statistics in regards to the crisis- over 180,000 migrants attempted to illegally cross the southern border in the United States in May, the most ever in 20 years.

“I don’t know what you tell the people that live at the southern border,” she said. “I guess they better arm up and get guns and be ready, and maybe they’re gonna have to take matters into their own hands. People should never make this dangerous journey here. It’s bad for Americans. It’s bad for the migrants. It’s bad all around.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Trump – who joined Fox News contributor in March and recently announced that she would not be running for U.S. Senate in North Carolina in 2022 – made her controversial statements after reports of an increase in the number of convicted sex offenders and gang members being discovered among migrants caught attempting to cross the border in recent months.

Democrats condemned Trump’s statement, with Texas Congressional candidate Russell Foster claiming that she was attempting to encourage U.S. residents to use violence against migrants.

“This is dangerous,” he said. “The former president’s daughter-in-law is calling for people to shoot immigrants. It’s worse after multiple mass shootings over the last few days in Texas and elsewhere. This could lead to an uptick in hate crimes across the country.”

The Biden Administration has received low marks recently for their handling of the ongoing border crisis, with polls stating that many voters disapprove of its handling of the problem.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Detectives Arrest Two Suspected “Bank Juggers” In…

Joe Mcdermott

Texas Judge Gives Convicted Rapist of 14 Year-Old Just 180…

Christopher Boyle

FBI Director: “No Question” Cartel Activity from Mexico…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,201