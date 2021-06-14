CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Shooting On I-95 In Boynton Beach Area

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, one adult male was pronounced deceased from gunshot wound and three other adult victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries. No suspect information or motive is known at this time.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Florida Highway Patrol regarding a shooting that took place in the southbound lanes of I-95 somewhere in the vicinity of Boynton Beach today at approximately 12:33 pm. According to authorities, the victims, driving in a burgundy Lexus, were struck by gunfire from another vehicle driving in the southbound lanes of I-95. The victims then drove themselves to a nearby hospital, Bethesda East.

Upon arrival, one adult male was pronounced deceased from gunshot wound and three other adult victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries. No suspect information or motive is known at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or what may have led up to this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
