Port St. Lucie Man, 19, Charged In Homicide in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Friday, June 11, 2021, at approximately 11:29 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to shots fired in the 500 block of Kirk Road, in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies located a male deceased from apparent gunshot wounds lying outside.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene and began investigating the incident as a Homicide. The investigation led to the identity of Amos Alexander Shepard, 19, of Port St. Lucie. Shepard was located, arrested, interviewed and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail on the charge of Murder Dangerous Depraved without Premeditation, section 812.13 2A (FF).