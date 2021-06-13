CrimeLocalSociety

Port St. Lucie Man, 19, Charged In Homicide in West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Amos Alexander Shepard, 19, of Port St. Lucie, was located, arrested, interviewed and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail on the charge of Murder Dangerous Depraved without Premeditation, section 812.13 2A (FF).
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Friday, June 11, 2021, at approximately 11:29 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to shots fired in the 500 block of Kirk Road, in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies located a male deceased from apparent gunshot wounds lying outside.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene and began investigating the incident as a Homicide. The investigation led to the identity of Amos Alexander Shepard, 19, of Port St. Lucie.  Shepard was located, arrested, interviewed and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail on the charge of Murder Dangerous Depraved without Premeditation, section 812.13 2A (FF).

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
