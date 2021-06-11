Virginia Man Dumps 80,000 Pennies in Front of Ex’s House for Last Child Support Payment

A Virginia father pulled up to his ex-wife’s house, backed up to the curb, and proceeded to rain 80,000 pennies – worth $800 – onto the street according to his 18 year-old daughter Avery, who says she hasn’t spoken to her father in years.

RICHMOND, VA – A Virginia father recently delivered his last child support payment for his estranged daughter by literally dumping 80,000 pennies in the street in front of his ex-wife’s house, reports say. On the day in question, the father – who is currently unnamed in reports – pulled up to his ex-wife’s house, backed up to the curb, and proceeded to rain 80,000 pennies – worth $800 – onto the street according to his 18 year-old daughter Avery, who says she hasn’t spoken to her father in years.

“I just turned 18. When I was in the middle of class, my dad came by. He had rented a trailer,” she said. “He pulled up in front of the house and turned the trailer on so it dumped out all the pennies on the grass and my mom came out and was like, ‘What are you dumping in my yard?’ She didn’t know who it was until he shouted, ‘It’s your final child support payment.’”

Local television news reports include home surveillance video footage of the bizarre delivery in action.

Sanford noted in an interview that her father’s actions hurt her and her family deeply.

“It’s not just my mom he’s trying to embarrass, it’s also me and my sister and it’s upsetting that he didn’t consider that before he did that,” she said.

Sanford, a Deep Run High School senior who will be attending Virginia Tech in the fall, said that she and her mother got out snow shovels, scooped up the pennies – worth $800 – and decided to do some good with them, donating the money to Safe Harbor, a domestic abuse center.

The father, when questioned by local media, was reportedly quoted as saying that the act was driven by 18 years of built-up frustration which allowed his emotions to get the best of him, and the last thing he wanted to do was put a further wedge between him and his daughter.