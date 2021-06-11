CrimeLocalSociety

DeBary Man Who Threatened ‘Suicide By Cop’ Shot, Wounded After Pointing Rifle At Deputy

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

At a Friday afternoon news conference, Sheriff Mike Chitwood praised the response by the deputies as well as the detailed information provided by the 911 caller. While commending the deputies’ efforts to get Gentry to drop his rifle, the sheriff explained that once he pointed it in deputies’ direction, he left no choice.
At a Friday afternoon news conference, Sheriff Mike Chitwood praised the response by the deputies as well as the detailed information provided by the 911 caller. While commending the deputies’ efforts to get Gentry to drop his rifle, the sheriff explained that once he pointed it in deputies’ direction, he left no choice.

DEBARY, FL – A 54-year-old DeBary man who made threats of “suicide by cop” Thursday night was shot and wounded after pointing a rifle at a deputy. The defendant, Thomas M. Gentry, survived his injuries and was being treated at an area hospital Friday, after receiving initial emergency medical treatment on scene from the same deputies who had tried to convince him to drop his weapon minutes earlier.

Gentry, who is facing a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, apologized to deputies as they were treating his wounds. He indicated that he’d fired one shot and said he hoped it didn’t hit anyone. At this point, the evidence on scene has not confirmed that Gentry actually was able to fire a shot.

The incident at 120 Tanglewood Drive started with a 911 call around 8:15 p.m. reporting that Gentry was highly intoxicated, threatening suicide following a domestic dispute and that if law enforcement responded, he would engage in a shootout. The caller gave detailed information about the many weapons Gentry was removing from a gun safe and taking to a shed on the property.

When deputies arrived, Gentry was in the driveway armed with a rifle. He didn’t follow commands to put down the gun, instead pointing it at a deputy who then fired multiple times to protect his own life and the lives of other deputies in the immediate area. No deputies were injured. Wounded, Gentry ran to his shed, where he was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

At a Friday afternoon news conference, Sheriff Mike Chitwood praised the response by the deputies as well as the detailed information provided by the 911 caller. While commending the deputies’ efforts to get Gentry to drop his rifle, the sheriff explained that once he pointed it in deputies’ direction, he left no choice.

“If you point a gun at us, you’re getting shot,” Sheriff Chitwood said. “That’s just how it works.”

But the sheriff also pointed to the urgent medical care Gentry received from deputies after he was wounded and disarmed:

“You watch the compassion after all this went down… They’re tying tourniquets, they’re trying to talk to the guy and calm him down… The professionalism and compassion that they show on a daily basis when confronted with these things, I don’t think there’s a word to describe it.”

UPDATE JUNE 11, 2021, 8:46 PM: According to authorities, Gentry has regained consciousness at Central Florida Regional Hospital and has now been arrested on his charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He remains in the hospital under the custody of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

DeSantis Rule Banning “Critical Race Theory” Approved by…

Christopher Boyle

Reward Offered to ID Suspect Wanted for Burglary to…

Joe Mcdermott

Detectives Investigating Shooting in 4900 Block of Haverhill…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,202