Crime Stoppers Reward Increased; Up to $10,000 For Tips to ID Shooter In Coral Bay Cove Apartments Homicide in Miami

By Joe Mcdermott
Anyone that can identify the individual and/or has information on the above homicide is requested to contact Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Detective R. Raphael at (305) 471-2400. If you wish to remain anonymous, then contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and a toddler injured. According to investigators, on May 3, 2021 at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex, the Coral Bay Cove Apartments, located at SW 258 Street and South Dixie Highway, in Miami. Arriving officers located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wounds and an injured toddler.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the victim deceased. The toddler was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The preliminary information indicates that the victim was with her toddler, when a subject in a dark colored Nissan shot at the victim and fled.

Today, MDPD Homicide Detectives released photos of the individual and vehicle involved, a dark grey Nissan with tinted windows. Anyone that can identify the individual and/or has information on the above homicide is requested to contact Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Detective R. Raphael at (305) 471-2400. If you wish to remain anonymous, then contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or visit www.CrimeStoppers305.com. If the tip leads to the arrest of the subject, the tipster may be eligible for a reward up to $10,000.00. All calls are kept strictly anonymous.

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter

