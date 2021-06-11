Broward Detectives Arrest Two Suspected “Bank Juggers” In Hollywood Florida; Suspects Followed Bank Customers To Commit Burglaries

Keith Norman, 47, and Gibson Green, 36 were arrested for burglary to a conveyance across county lines, petit theft, conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal mischief. Norman and Green also face charges in connection with a similar crime committed Monday afternoon, June 7, 2021.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (BAT) and the Pembroke Pines Burglary Suppression Team (BST) arrested two suspected bank juggers Thursday morning. According to authorities, on June 10, BAT and BST detectives began mobile surveillance in the City of Plantation of a 2012 Silver Nissan Altima. Detectives said the Altima fit the description of a car used in the commission of vehicle burglaries throughout South Florida, more specifically “bank jugging” crimes. Bank jugging is when suspects target and steal money from bank customers. They watch people entering and leaving banks. When the suspects believe a customer has left with cash, they follow the customer to the next location. Detectives said the suspects then either take the money by force or burglarize the individual`s car to get the unattended cash.

During the surveillance, two subjects were observed watching customers enter and exit the Wells Fargo bank located at 1191 S. University Drive in Plantation. The duo identified a potential target and followed him until he arrived at the U.S. Post Office located at 7580 N.W. Fifth St. in Plantation. When the victim exited his vehicle and entered the post office, the suspects approached his vehicle and broke out his front passenger side window. Once they gained entry into the victim’s vehicle, the suspects took the victim’s bank bag that was located on the front passenger seat. The suspects then fled the area as detectives continued to conduct covert surveillance on them. The suspects were followed to the 2900 block of East Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, where before they were able to get onto southbound I-95, a takedown was initiated. Sheriff Gregory Tony was in the area and saw the detectives conducting the takedown. He got out of his vehicle, put on his bulletproof vest and grabbed his patrol rifle to support his troops and assist them by providing tactical cover while they safely took both suspects into custody.

Detectives identified the suspects as Keith Norman, 47, and Gibson Green, 36. They were transported to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Cooper City district office where detectives from Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Plantation Police Department continued the investigation.

Later, the suspects were booked at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail. Norman and Green also face charges in connection with a similar crime committed Monday afternoon, June 7, 2021, after they targeted a victim who made a transaction at a Wells Fargo bank near University Drive and Johnson Street in Pembroke Pines. Both men were arrested for burglary to a conveyance across county lines, petit theft, conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal mischief.

Detectives want to remind people to be aware of your surroundings at all times and make sure you are not being followed when you leave the bank.