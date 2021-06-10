Reward Offered to ID Suspect Wanted for Burglary to McDonalds in North Palm Beach

According to authorities, the suspect entered McDonalds through the drive thru window. Once inside he helped himself to over $800 in cash. The burglary occurred on June 8, 2021 at 1:00 am. The McDonalds is located in the 12000 block of US Highway 1, in North Palm Beach.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are seeking to identify a suspect wanted for Burglary to a business, McDonalds. According to authorities, the suspect entered McDonalds through the drive thru window. Once inside he helped himself to over $800 in cash.

The suspect was identified as a black or Hispanic male, with dark hair, beard, wearing a grey shirt and dark shorts. The burglary occurred on June 8, 2021 at 1:00 am. The McDonalds is located in the 12000 block of US Highway 1, in North Palm Beach. Anyone that can identify this suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.