Report: Teen Girl, 14, Killed After Being Beaten, Choked and Stabbed Over 20 Times In Random Attack

14-year-old Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen passed away at noon on Tuesday, just days after the brutal assault by a suspect police identified as 23 year old Arthur Prince Kollie who denies involvement. Cass County/GoFundMe.

FARGO, ND – According to reports, a 14 year-old Fargo girl was out enjoying a bit of early morning skateboarding at a local strip mall last week when she became the victim of a vicious random attack which lasted approximately 20 minutes, during which she was beaten, choked, and stabbed over 20 times.

Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen, 14, was allegedly brutally assaulted and hospitalized on Friday, June 4, by Arthur Prince Kollie, 23. On Tuesday, four days later, Paulsen was declared brain-dead, with her organs being preserved “to try and save some lives,” according to her heartbroken father Robert.

Paulsen, who was a student at Cheney Middle School, was skateboarding from her father’s house to her mother’s residence at approximately 7 a.m. when the assault took place, which officials say was partly caught on surveillance video.

Kollie was initially charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault; however, with Paulsen’s death, those charges are being upgraded to murder, according to police.

Already on probation for assaulting a peace officer in 2017, Kollie had admitted to authorities to using methamphetamine the day before Paulsen was attacked, but denied being responsible for her injuries; he said he was walking in the area but did “not recall” assaulting the victim, reports say.

A sanitation worker witnessed a man standing over Paulsen with his hands on her nose and throat and called police; after the suspect fled, the worker performed CPR. The suspect was later tracked by responding officers to a local Walmart, where the store’s security footage showed him stealing and donning new clothing; clothing and shoes stained with blood were discovered in the store’s changing room, cops report.

Police say they later found a man matching the suspect’s description – later identified as Kollie – and placed him under arrest; when told his initial charges, the suspect reportedly said “Attempted murder, as is she alive? Or what? What does attempted murder mean?”

Kollie had previously served time earlier this year for discharging a firearm within city limits, possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing drug paraphernalia and was on probation, according to officials.

Her father Robert set up a GoFundMe page.