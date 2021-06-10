CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Drive-By Shooting Claims Two Lives; Victims Crashed Attempting To Get Away; Subjects Continued Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

The preliminary investigation revealed both victims were inside their vehicle, parked, when the subjects drove next to them and opened fire. The victims then crashed into a fence as they attempted to get away; the subjects continued shooting.
A preliminary investigation revealed both victims were inside their vehicle, parked, when the subjects drove next to them and opened fire. The victims then crashed into a fence as they attempted to get away; the subjects continued shooting.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting they say killed two people. According to investigators, on Tuesday, June 8, at approximately 12:57 a.m., officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the area of the 5200 Block of NW 29 Avenue and upon arrival, discovered Lucretia Braithwaite and Johnnie Dixson Jr., both 19 years old, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the female victim deceased and transported the male to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Dixson later succumbed to his injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed both victims were inside their vehicle, parked, when the subjects drove next to them and opened fire. The victims then crashed into a fence as they attempted to get away; the subjects continued shooting.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying the subjects identity and/or whereabouts as the investigation continues. No suspect vehicle information was released at this time.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Good Greek Moving & Storage Expands Services to Offer…

George McGregor

Biden Administration Criticized by GOP Rep. After Changing…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Fauci Emails Open Treasure-Trove Of Facts Surrounding…

Karyn Turk
1 of 1,201