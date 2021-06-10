Miami Drive-By Shooting Claims Two Lives; Victims Crashed Attempting To Get Away; Subjects Continued Shooting

A preliminary investigation revealed both victims were inside their vehicle, parked, when the subjects drove next to them and opened fire. The victims then crashed into a fence as they attempted to get away; the subjects continued shooting.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting they say killed two people. According to investigators, on Tuesday, June 8, at approximately 12:57 a.m., officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the area of the 5200 Block of NW 29 Avenue and upon arrival, discovered Lucretia Braithwaite and Johnnie Dixson Jr., both 19 years old, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the female victim deceased and transported the male to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Dixson later succumbed to his injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed both victims were inside their vehicle, parked, when the subjects drove next to them and opened fire. The victims then crashed into a fence as they attempted to get away; the subjects continued shooting.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying the subjects identity and/or whereabouts as the investigation continues. No suspect vehicle information was released at this time.