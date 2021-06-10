UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Shooting Inside Royal Palm Beach Publix; Three Dead, Including Child and Shooter

Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased.

UPDATE JUNE 10, 2021, 8:38 PM: The family has invoked Marsy’s Law, therefore, the names of the victims, a one year old boy and his grandmother will not be released. The gunman’s name will be released after his next of kin has been notified. There is no known motive or relationship between the gunman and the victims, however, detectives are still investigating. Publix will be closed until Saturday. For customers, all personal items left behind have been safely bagged. To collect any personal items a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy will be in front of Publix, tomorrow, June 11, 2021, between 9:00 am and Noon.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – On Thursday, June 10, at approximately 11:39 am, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to a shooting inside Publix in the 1100 block of Royal Palm Beach Blvd, in Royal Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division is currently on scene investigating this shooting. Detectives are in the beginning stages of determining what led up to the shooting. More information will be released when it becomes available.