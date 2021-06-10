CrimeLocalSociety

UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Shooting Inside Royal Palm Beach Publix; Three Dead, Including Child and Shooter

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child.  The shooter is one of the deceased.

UPDATE JUNE 10, 2021, 8:38 PM: The family has invoked Marsy’s Law, therefore, the names of the victims, a one year old boy and his grandmother will not be released. The gunman’s name will be released after his next of kin has been notified. There is no known motive or relationship between the gunman and the victims, however, detectives are still investigating. Publix will be closed until Saturday. For customers, all personal items left behind have been safely bagged. To collect any personal items a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy will be in front of Publix, tomorrow, June 11, 2021, between 9:00 am and Noon.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – On Thursday, June 10, at approximately 11:39 am, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to a shooting inside Publix in the 1100 block of Royal Palm Beach Blvd, in Royal Palm Beach.  Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child.  The shooter is one of the deceased.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division is currently on scene investigating this shooting. Detectives are in the beginning stages of determining what led up to the shooting. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Good Greek Moving & Storage Expands Services to Offer…

George McGregor

Biden Administration Criticized by GOP Rep. After Changing…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Fauci Emails Open Treasure-Trove Of Facts Surrounding…

Karyn Turk
1 of 1,201