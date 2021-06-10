Dr. Steven J. Hatfill, Specialist Physician, Virologist And Bioweapons Expert Releases “OPEN LETTER TO AMERICA”

“This is the story of possibly the greatest corruption scandal in our country’s history”.

Dr. Steven Hatfill is a specialist physician and a virologist with a military background and separate master’s degrees in microbial genetics, radiation biochemistry, experimental pathology, and the author of the prophetic book Three Seconds Until Midnight.

OCALA, FL – After being cancelled and banned by PR NEWSWIRE, Dr. Steven J. Hatfill has released the following excerpt from an open letter where he takes his findings directly to the American people. The full version of “OPEN LETTER TO AMERICA” has been released via his personal website drstevenhatfill.com.

“This is the story of how petty bureaucrats and drug companies unjustly discredited an inexpensive FDA-approved drug that would have prevented COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, for political spite and financial gain. These perpetrators, who now hold more significant positions in government, need to be held accountable for over 500,000 American deaths and the disruption of our economy”. This is the story of how a few key government officials failed to implement our well-formulated National Pandemic Plan and their weaponization of a dangerously complicit mainstream media. Excerpt from OPEN LETTER TO AMERICA by Dr. Steven Hatfill (pub. June 8, 2021, PCEN MEDIA INC. © 2021 DR. STEVEN HATFILL; PCEN MEDIA INC., all rights reserved)

