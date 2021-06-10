CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Shooting in 4900 Block of Haverhill Commons, West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Detectives
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Thursday, June 10, 2021 at approximately 1:42 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of Haverhill Commons, in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies located a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooter was immediately identified and taken into custody.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is emphasizing that there is no threat to the community. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division were quickly in route to the scene to investigate further. More information will be released when it becomes available.

