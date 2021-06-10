EducationLocalSociety

DeSantis Rule Banning “Critical Race Theory” Approved by Florida Board of Education

By Christopher Boyle
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

DeSantis
Governor Ron DeSantis’ rule effectively bans critical race theory, an academic concept that asserts that racism is a social construct, instruction in schools throughout the state of Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – On Thursday, the Florida Board of Education approved a rule introduced by Governor Ron DeSantis that would effectively ban critical race theory instruction in schools throughout the state, reports say.

Critical race theory is an academic concept that asserts that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.

DeSantis’ rule regarding critical race theory reads as follows:

“Instruction on the required topics must be factual and objective and may not suppress or distort significant historical events, such as the Holocaust, and may not define American history as something other than the creation of a new nation based largely on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw explained the reason behind the new rule that has been adopted by the Florida BOE, saying that no child should be classified as a “victim” or “oppressor” based on their race or ethnicity.

“Race essentialism in any form is destructive, especially in a diverse society where each person should be judged only by the content of their character, not the color of their skin,” she said.

One especially controversial aspect of critical race theory in schools is the so-called “1619 Project,” which purports that the United States was founded on slavery, and that subsequent white supremacy and institutionalized racism in American society has carried on to the modern day as a result.

Critical race theory is currently a hot-button topic of debate between schools and communities across the United States, with conservatives and liberals in sharp disagreement. Is CRT a way of understanding how racism has shaped public policy, or merely a divisive discourse that pits people of color against white people while driving everyone further apart?

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Good Greek Moving & Storage Expands Services to Offer…

George McGregor

Biden Administration Criticized by GOP Rep. After Changing…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Fauci Emails Open Treasure-Trove Of Facts Surrounding…

Karyn Turk
1 of 1,379