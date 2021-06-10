Biden Administration Criticized by GOP Rep. After Changing “Women” to “Birthing People” in 2022 Budget

The Biden Administration is currently the object of criticism from a GOP Congressman after the words “woman” and “mother” was replaced by the more inclusive term of “birthing people” in the Biden administration’s upcoming proposed spending plan. File photo: Ron Adar, Nicole Glass Photography, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Reports indicate that the Office of Management and Budget is currently the object of criticism from a GOP Congressman after the words “woman” and “mother” was replaced by the more inclusive term of “birthing people” in the Biden administration’s upcoming proposed spending plan.

The text in question, according to the 2022 White House fiscal year budget proposal, states the following:

“The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations, with an unacceptably high mortality rate for Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, and other women of color. To help end this high rate of maternal mortality and race-based disparities in outcomes among birthing people.”

The term “birthing people” is used by LGBT advocates in an attempt to include transgender and non-binary people in the same category of people who can give birth; however, others have expressed opposition to such “gender-inclusive” terminology, arguing that it unfairly marginalizes biological women.

Joe Biden’s budget uses the term “birthing people” instead of women.



This is woke, anti-science nonsense. pic.twitter.com/42atcoe11s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 7, 2021

Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), a top-ranking member on the House Budget Committee, expressed his ire towards the term change, calling it “absolutely absurd” when appearing Thursday on Fox & Friends.

Does any sane person believe the term "birthing people" is a respectful way to refer to women?https://t.co/qqmcjGZSFp — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 9, 2021

“Joe Biden and Washington Democrats are trying to turn America into crazy town,” he said. “One of the proudest moments that any of us have is whenever we get the title of mom or dad. Not like manager or CEO or even congressman. And the fact that you have the woke liberal left trying to take motherhood from moms by trying to redefine the word for birthing person or birthing people. It’s absolutely absurd.”

Smith questioned Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young on the term change during a televised meeting on Wednesday, where she defended the Biden administration’s move.

“There are certain people who do not have gender identities that apply to female and male, so we think our language needs to be more inclusive on how we deal with complex issues,” Young said. “Verbiage matters, but the underlying issues are extremely important, and a lot of your colleagues are working hard on this. Because all of those giving birth should have access to the same quality of health.”

“So is the administration’s official policy to replace the term ‘woman’ with ‘birthing people’?” Smith asked.