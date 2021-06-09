HealthSocietyU.S. News

Texas Hospital System Suspends 178 Workers After They Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine

By Christopher Boyle
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Houston Methodist
In an internal email obtained first by the Washington Post on Tuesday, Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom announced that some employees had outright refused to receive the vaccine and were being placed on suspension as punishment. File photo: JHVEPhoto, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

HOUSTON, TX – According to reports, a hospital system based in Houston, Texas has placed 178 workers on suspension for two weeks without pay on Tuesday for refusing to comply with a company COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

In an internal email obtained first by the Washington Post on Tuesday, Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom announced that approximately 25,000 workers had been fully inoculated against COVID-19 by the Jun 7 deadline that the heath care system had established, aside from a few stragglers who had only received their first shot but still needed to follow-up with a second.

However, Boom added, some employees had outright refused to receive the vaccine and were being placed on suspension as punishment.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

“I know that today may be difficult for some who are sad about losing a colleague who’s decided to not get vaccinated,” he said. “We only wish them well and thank them for their past service to our community, and we must respect the decision they made.”

In addition to the 178 employees who were suspended, an additional 285 were excused from being inoculated due to medical or religious reasons, and 332 were given deferrals due to pregnancy or other medical reasons, according to Boom.

In May, 117 employees of Houston Methodist Hospital sued Houston Methodist for the right to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, with Houston Methodist nurse Jennifer Bridges – who was among those suspended Tuesday – claiming that being compelled to receive it would be a violation of their civil rights.

“No one should be forced to put something into their body if they’re not comfortable with it,” she said, noting that the vaccine has not yet been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. “I’m not anti-vaccine. I’ve had every vaccine known to man, except this one. As nurses and medical staff, everybody feels like you should have a right to choose what you put in your body.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

VIDEO: Crazed, Naked Florida Woman Tasered by Police After…

Christopher Boyle

Judge Orders Immediate Reinstatement of Suspended Virginia…

Christopher Boyle

Shooting Death of 10 Year-Old Queens Child Draws Zero…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,281