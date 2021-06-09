Texas Hospital System Suspends 178 Workers After They Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine

In an internal email obtained first by the Washington Post on Tuesday, Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom announced that some employees had outright refused to receive the vaccine and were being placed on suspension as punishment. File photo: JHVEPhoto, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

HOUSTON, TX – According to reports, a hospital system based in Houston, Texas has placed 178 workers on suspension for two weeks without pay on Tuesday for refusing to comply with a company COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

In an internal email obtained first by the Washington Post on Tuesday, Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom announced that approximately 25,000 workers had been fully inoculated against COVID-19 by the Jun 7 deadline that the heath care system had established, aside from a few stragglers who had only received their first shot but still needed to follow-up with a second.

Houston Methodist Hospital has mandated employees be vaccinated by Monday. If they didn't meet the Monday deadline, they'd be placed on a 2-week unpaid suspension. If not vaccinated by June 21, the hospital will “initiate the employee termination process.”https://t.co/hZ3EcOaao9 — uché blackstock, md (@uche_blackstock) June 8, 2021

However, Boom added, some employees had outright refused to receive the vaccine and were being placed on suspension as punishment.

“I know that today may be difficult for some who are sad about losing a colleague who’s decided to not get vaccinated,” he said. “We only wish them well and thank them for their past service to our community, and we must respect the decision they made.”

In addition to the 178 employees who were suspended, an additional 285 were excused from being inoculated due to medical or religious reasons, and 332 were given deferrals due to pregnancy or other medical reasons, according to Boom.

117 employees at a Houston hospital have joined a lawsuit against forced #Covid vaccinations.



You can help support the suit here:https://t.co/yAUf7bb0Ku — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 7, 2021

In May, 117 employees of Houston Methodist Hospital sued Houston Methodist for the right to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, with Houston Methodist nurse Jennifer Bridges – who was among those suspended Tuesday – claiming that being compelled to receive it would be a violation of their civil rights.