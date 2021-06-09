Op-Ed: Fauci Emails Open Treasure-Trove Of Facts Surrounding Covid-19

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci made himself a household name when the pandemic invaded America. He is the political face of COVID-19.Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks.

PALM BEACH, FL – Embattled in a scandal that many of us saw coming, the Fauci emails are incriminating for many American’s that want answers, and praiseworthy if you are a left-wing pundit. Dr. Fauci made himself a household name when the pandemic invaded America. He is the political face of COVID-19. Fauci’s career as a bureaucrat outweighs that of a physician. The 80-year old doctor has been entrenched in the swampy federal government for over fifty years. He joined the National Institutes of Health, or NIH, in 1968 after graduating with a medical degree from Cornell University and finishing his medical residency. He segued to the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and was promoted to Agency Director in 1984. He has advised every president since Ronald Reagan. A full federal pension is on the horizon when he is ready to retire. Public information on salary for Fauci shows he earned $3.6 million from 2010 to 2019. If he stays on for Biden’s term, he will make ~$2.5 million to line his pockets. The salary for a U.S. President has been the same since 2001, $400,000. Dr. Fauci, of course, makes more than this. The public spending transparency website OpentheBooks.com, using information from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, says that the doctor earned $417,608 in 2019. This salary ranks him as the highest-paid federal employee at the time. When he’s not counting taxpayer earned dollars in his free time, he makes money on the side, as an editor for book publisher McGraw-Hill. He’s worth millions, just like so many other swamp dwellers.

They reveal more than a few other things as well. https://t.co/ompK8f6CP8 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 3, 2021

Placing this financial information at the beginning of this article is strategic. You need to understand where the doctor sits in the sandbox and who he plays with. His moves throughout the pandemic have been strategic. Buzzfeed News initially published over 3200 pages of emails belonging to the doctor. The website used a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit to get access. As soon as the emails dropped, the mainstream media dominated headlines hailed him as a public service hero. Also, very strategic. These headlines laid the foundation that will dilute future negative stories that break. Painting the leftist love doctor as anything other than the pandemic’s favorite hero is just not acceptable. Scoring the first interview with Fauci after the email release, MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace made sure to compliment the discredited doc, saying, “The true mark of someone is if they look good even when their personal emails come out, so you pass the test very few of us would pass.” The media is very good at putting lipstick on pigs. This application of lipstick is a fine example.

MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace to Dr. Fauci:



“The true mark of someone is if they look good even when their personal emails come out, so you pass the test very few of us would pass."

pic.twitter.com/4dmKXRdIRY — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 2, 2021

What have the emails taught us? Are they flattering? For one, Dr. Fauci and his colleagues seem to enjoy office banter. A well-circulated email contains a March Madness-style tournament bracket of fatal diseases. The coronavirus emerges as champion. The image is titled “Dr. Fauci’s March Madness Bracketology Picks.” It is signed; cheers, John T. Brooks MD. Dr. Brooks is the Chief Medical Officer of the CDC COVID-19 Response. The email is either very distasteful satire or taxpayer-funded interoffice gambling. Either way, it seems to illustrate the atmosphere and what is deemed acceptable behavior in these offices.

"Dr. Fauci’s March Madness Bracketology Picks"



Page 1,408 in the #FauciEmails Obtained by BuzzFeedhttps://t.co/v3Z8aP1qz8 pic.twitter.com/RUiIL4XiD1 — Jacob Bliss (@jacobmbliss) June 5, 2021

In January 2020, Kristian Andersen, a virologist at California’s Scripps Research Institute, emailed Dr. Fauci. The email raised the possibility that coronavirus may have been engineered. Dr. Andersen just deactivated his Twitter account. Nothing to see here, folks.

“The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (<0.1%) so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered,” he wrote. He wrote that his team was in the early stages of looking critically at the data but found “the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory. But we have to look at this much more closely and there are still further analyses to be done, so those options could still change.”

Let’s think about the timing here. On January 26, Fauci interviewed the Cats Roundtable to John Catsimatidis, a syndicated radio host in New York. “What can you tell the American people about what’s been going on?” Catsimatidis asked. “Should they be scared?”

“I don’t think so,” Fauci said. “The American people should not be worried or frightened by this. It’s a very, very low risk to the United States” Fauci reiterated that COVID-19 “isn’t something the American people need to worry about or be frightened about” because, at the time, it was centered in China and the U.S. could screen travelers from that nation.

Right after Fauci gave this interview, he further downplayed the risks. The new email drop contains an email dated February 5, 2020, where ­the doctor wrote that masks were only for infected people and that “the typical mask you buy in a drug store is not really effective in keeping out the virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.” Because of the good doctor’s scare tactics for over a year, aided by mainstream media, there are still American’s that are wearing masks to walk their dogs outside after their vaccinations.

Dr. Fauci was a T.V. star, placed in the spotlight during the pandemic. The emails highlight this and bring up lingering questions. However, are they just another carefully placed media distraction to stop the American public from probing into the more challenging questions. Those questions about who funded the coronavirus research, the Wuhan lab, and Dr. Fauci’s famous friends.

In not-so-shocking news behind the headlines, China is a party to this email scandal. Dr. Anthony Fauci corresponded with a Chinese health official early in the pandemic, acknowledging the “crazy people in this world” and vowing to “get through this together” Fauci received an email March 28, 2020, from George Gao, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Gao wrote to Fauci. “Let’s work together to get the virus out of the earth.” The director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases responded, “I understand completely. No problem. We will get through this together.” The correspondence came as President Trump was exploring the chance that China was to blame for the outbreak.

Dr. Fauci told Chinese official they would 'get through this together,' email reveals https://t.co/my1IbN4xW6 pic.twitter.com/3nYOJCAcwi — New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2021

In addition to communicating regularly with China, Fauci also corresponded with an executive at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. A medical director of the National Football League Players Association and documentary filmmakers working on a Disney-backed DIS, -0.26% documentary film about him. In his correspondence with Gates adviser Emilio Emini, the executive raised concerns about Fauci’s health. “I see you on T.V. almost every day, and although you continue to have considerable energy, I am seriously worried about you,” Emini wrote in an email on April 2, 2020. “The nation and the world absolutely need your leadership.” Fauci then responded in the early hours of the following morning, saying, “I will try to engage as much as I can given my current circumstances,” while adding he was “enthusiastic about moving forward on a collaborative and hopefully synergistic approach to COVID-19.” Fauci didn’t seem to be overwhelmed and seemed to welcome the spotlight. Despite the multiple comments about how he was uncomfortable.

The Fauci emails just confirm what we know. The doctor has powerful friends making decisive moves. They are all tied to politics and bureaucracy. There is always a backstory, whether the media ignores it or not. COVID-19 is not immune from the facts that shaped this saga. In 2015 President Barack Obama began funding the Wuhan Institute of virology location for research. In 2016 the democrats thought they’d win an election with Hillary Clinton positioned. As they do every winter, the democrat-connected billionaires met at the World Economic Forum. It’s the usual suspects’ Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg, David Rockefeller, George Soros, Warren Buffet, and so on. In that January 2016 meeting, Reuters reported that the financial elite used the words “unbelievable,” “embarrassing,” and “dangerous” as they described the future President, Donald Trump. Flash forward a year later in 2017, and Bill Gates announces his latest initiative of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. A collaboration between the Gates Foundation and several countries, some giant pharmaceutical companies. You might have heard of Moderna. Around the same time, Bill Gates put out a blog post stating, “At a time when world leaders are focused on terrorism and other security threats, another enemy Is being overlooked – the next epidemic” “we don’t know when the next pathogen will emerge, what it will be, how it will spread or who will be affected but we know the world is not prepared to deal with it.”

In January 2018, Davos meeting Bill Gates had another project. Working on an episode of “Explained’ about Pandemics on Netflix. (this would be released in Nov 2019) The episode highlights a Coronavirus that originates in a wet market in China where millions die. Just before the episodes release in October 2019. Event 201 is held, there was a 3.5-hour pandemic simulation at John Hopkins. It happened to be funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the world economic forum, and Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins. As no surprise, the Chinese Center for disease control was involved with the simulation.

Back in early 2020, China claimed that the U.S. military released the virus during the World Games in Wuhan as a bioweapon against China. The accusation seemed like a strange story, and it was brushed over quickly. The interesting part of this is that the the Military World Games were held in (you guessed it) Wuhan, China. Ten thousand athletes assembled from 101 countries. Of the competitors, 300 were from the U.S. It was just two months later, in January, that China reported the first outbreak in Wuhan. Just two weeks before the next meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. At this meeting, (guess who) Bill Gates with CEPI announces the coronavirus vaccine program with Moderna, led by Anthony Fauci. He says that a vaccine could be coming down the road in 12-18 months.

Remember when Dr. Fauci addressed the U.S. public with his statistics that this could kill two million Americans if we do nothing and still kill 200,000 if we shut down the country. All his statistics were from the University of Washington Institute for health metrics and evaluation. Those stats came from Event 201. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funds the Washington Institute of Health. Of course, there’s more to discover. Dr. Fauci was getting information from Bill Gates throughout the pandemic. The communication is clearly illustrated in the leaked emails. By late January 2019, before the public was fully informed of what was happening, the house even began “The Cares Act.” They started the bill on January 24, 2020. Think about the date for a minute. By the end of January, the World Health Organization states this is a worldwide public health emergency for novel coronavirus. Strangely when they made that worldwide announcement, there were only 150 cases.

On March 15, 2020. President Trump issues a state of emergency. That same week the Associated Press says that volunteers in Seattle got a COVID 19 vaccine made by Moderna. On March 31, Bill Gates writes an op-ed in the Washington Post. He says the U.S. missed the opportunity to get ahead of the coronavirus mentions that we need to shut down the economy.

Bill Gates writes in Opinions: Here’s how to make up for lost time on covid-19 https://t.co/GQvoa6W3wR — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 1, 2020

The timeline speaks for itself, and the facts are evident. Dr. Fauci should be held accountable for what he knew and what he did. The emails deserve exploration. These days, the headlines about Bill Gates are all about his looming divorce and the circumstances around it, instead of his abilities to predict the future aided by his good friend Dr. Fauci.