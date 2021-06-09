CrimeLocalSociety

UPDATE: Miami Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit And Run; Investigators Believe Red ‘Honda’ Should Have Front-End And Windshield Damage

By Joe Mcdermott
According to investigators, on Friday, May 14, a newer model Mercedes Benz struck a cyclist at SW 109 Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the cyclist deceased on the scene. The vehicle failed to stop and fled in an unknown direction.
According to investigators, on Wednesday, June 9, at approximately 5:27 a.m., an unknown red vehicle was traveling northbound on Old Dixie Highway and struck a pedestrian, riding a standing electric scooter, crossing SW 296 Street.

UPDATE JUNE 9, 2021, 4:57 PM: Detectives believe the vehicle make they are looking for is a Honda.

UPDATE JUNE 10, 2021, 11:27 AM: Detectives have identified the deceased victim and made next of kin notifications. In addition, they have also identified and located the subject, who was arrested and charged accordingly.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a hit and run that left one dead. According to investigators, on Wednesday, June 9, at approximately 5:27 a.m., an unknown red vehicle was traveling northbound on Old Dixie Highway and struck a pedestrian, riding a standing electric scooter, crossing SW 296 Street.

The subject vehicle fled the scene without stopping to render aid or calling 911. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined him deceased. Investigators believe that the vehicle should have front-end and windshield damage. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
