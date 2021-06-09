UPDATE: Miami Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit And Run; Investigators Believe Red ‘Honda’ Should Have Front-End And Windshield Damage

According to investigators, on Wednesday, June 9, at approximately 5:27 a.m., an unknown red vehicle was traveling northbound on Old Dixie Highway and struck a pedestrian, riding a standing electric scooter, crossing SW 296 Street.

UPDATE JUNE 9, 2021, 4:57 PM: Detectives believe the vehicle make they are looking for is a Honda.

UPDATE JUNE 10, 2021, 11:27 AM: Detectives have identified the deceased victim and made next of kin notifications. In addition, they have also identified and located the subject, who was arrested and charged accordingly.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a hit and run that left one dead. According to investigators, on Wednesday, June 9, at approximately 5:27 a.m., an unknown red vehicle was traveling northbound on Old Dixie Highway and struck a pedestrian, riding a standing electric scooter, crossing SW 296 Street.

The subject vehicle fled the scene without stopping to render aid or calling 911. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined him deceased. Investigators believe that the vehicle should have front-end and windshield damage. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.