Shooting Death of 10 Year-Old Queens Child Draws Zero Response from AOC, BLM

Bullets hit 29-year-old Kyle Foster (left) who is expected to recover and killed his young cousin 10-year-old Justin Wallace (right).

QUEENS, NY – The horrific and senseless shooting death of a 10 year-old child in Queens, NY on Saturday has drawn absolutely no response from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) – whose district includes parts of Queens – or Black Lives Matter, according to reports.

Justin Wallace, 10, was shot and killed due to an ongoing dispute with a neighbor over a shared driveway at his aunt’s home in Far Rockaway, cops say. The shooter reportedly fired multiple shots at Justin and his 29 year-old uncle – who was wounded but is expected to survive – because they were unloading a car in the driveway; the suspect is still at large, according to officials.

Wallace was described by his heartbroken father as “smart” a “people person” and a “brilliant mathematician” who helped his fellow classmates with their schoolwork.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), tweeted his condolences to the Wallace family on Monday.

Justin Wallace was a 10yr old from the Rockaways who was taken from his family entirely too soon from gun violence. I’ll be meeting with his family to share my deepest condolences. (1/2) — Rep. Gregory Meeks (@RepGregoryMeeks) June 7, 2021

“Justin Wallace was a 10yr old from the Rockaways who was taken from his family entirely too soon from gun violence,” he said. “I’ll be meeting with his family to share my deepest condolences.”

However, unlike her colleague, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has given no response at all to the death of Wallace, either on social media or to requests for comments from news reporters.

In fact, in contrast to the current violent crime wave in New York City that tragically counts Wallace as its latest victim, the Congresswoman – nicknamed “AOC” – has been making waves in recent days for backing progressive anti-police activist Maya Wiley for the Democratic nomination in the upcoming race for NYC mayor.

Despite a recent poll finding that most of her constituents – 72 percent, to be exact – are saying they want more police on the streets, AOC has chosen to endorse Wiley, who has stated that she would slash the budget of the NYPD by as much as $1 billion and put a freeze on incoming cadet classes of police and corrections officers.

Black Lives Matter has also given no response at all to the death of Wallace, either publicly on social media or through requests for comment from news organizations.

NYPD released the video of the shooting to the public, asking anyone with information on the shooter to reach out to authorities.