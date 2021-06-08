CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Shooting Death of 10 Year-Old Queens Child Draws Zero Response from AOC, BLM

By Christopher Boyle
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Bullets hit 29-year-old Kyle Foster (left) who is expected to recover and killed his young cousin 10-year-old Justin Wallace (right).
Bullets hit 29-year-old Kyle Foster (left) who is expected to recover and killed his young cousin 10-year-old Justin Wallace (right).

QUEENS, NY – The horrific and senseless shooting death of a 10 year-old child in Queens, NY on Saturday has drawn absolutely no response from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) – whose district includes parts of Queens – or Black Lives Matter, according to reports.

Justin Wallace, 10, was shot and killed due to an ongoing dispute with a neighbor over a shared driveway at his aunt’s home in Far Rockaway, cops say. The shooter reportedly fired multiple shots at Justin and his 29 year-old uncle – who was wounded but is expected to survive – because they were unloading a car in the driveway; the suspect is still at large, according to officials.

Wallace was described by his heartbroken father as “smart” a “people person” and a “brilliant mathematician” who helped his fellow classmates with their schoolwork.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), tweeted his condolences to the Wallace family on Monday.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

“Justin Wallace was a 10yr old from the Rockaways who was taken from his family entirely too soon from gun violence,” he said. “I’ll be meeting with his family to share my deepest condolences.”

However, unlike her colleague, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has given no response at all to the death of Wallace, either on social media or to requests for comments from news reporters.

In fact, in contrast to the current violent crime wave in New York City that tragically counts Wallace as its latest victim, the Congresswoman – nicknamed “AOC” – has been making waves in recent days for backing progressive anti-police activist Maya Wiley for the Democratic nomination in the upcoming race for NYC mayor.

Despite a recent poll finding that most of her constituents – 72 percent, to be exact – are saying they want more police on the streets, AOC has chosen to endorse Wiley, who has stated that she would slash the budget of the NYPD by as much as $1 billion and put a freeze on incoming cadet classes of police and corrections officers.

Black Lives Matter has also given no response at all to the death of Wallace, either publicly on social media or through requests for comment from news organizations.

NYPD released the video of the shooting to the public, asking anyone with information on the shooter to reach out to authorities.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

NYC Crime Wave Continues As 10 Year Old Shot and Killed Over…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Poisoning the Minds of Future Generations with…

Peter Lemiska

Op-Ed: Fauci Should Not Be Fired. He Should Be Charged With…

Alan Bergstein
1 of 1,289