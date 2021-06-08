Lee County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Woman Last Seen Friday, June 4

According to authorities, Elenal Barrabi, 62, was last seen on Friday, June 4, 2021 wearing jeans and a beige and white t-shirt.

LEE COUNTY, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Elenal Barrabi, 62. According to authorities, Barrabi was last seen on Friday, June 4, 2021 wearing jeans and a beige and white t-shirt. Barrabi is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4” in height and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Elenal Barrabi, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.