Report: Trump Considering Florida Governor Ron DeSantis If He Runs in 2024

By Christopher Boyle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to reports, former President Donald Trump stated Monday that he may be willing to dump Mike Pence as a running mate in favor of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis if he does indeed decide to run for reelection in 2024.

“Sure I would … I would certainly consider Ron,” Trump said. “I was at the beginning of Ron. I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn’t know, and my endorsement helped him tremendously. And I know him very well. He’s a great guy.”

However, Trump remained noncommittal, both to the idea of running again in 2024 and who his potential vice presidential pick could ultimately be; Pence was never mentioned once during the interview, with Trump stating that there were “other great people that have done a great job with states” that he could consider.

At one point, Varney said that it was clear that Trump was “considering running in 2024,” something that the former president didn’t confirm or deny; Trump also pointed out that he was receiving encouragement from “so many people” to run in 2022 for either Congress or the Senate, but stated that path was “highly unlikely” due to only having eyes on the White House.

Pence and Trump had reportedly drifted apart during the last days of the former real estate tycoon and “Apprentice” star’s presidency. Pence has been the target of Trump’s ire for his part in affirming the certification of the Electoral College votes of challenger Joe Biden, the winner of that 2020 presidential election. In addition, Pence has said publicly that he would never see “eye to eye” with Trump in regards to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital building.

