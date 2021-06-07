Op-Ed: Fauci Should Not Be Fired. He Should Be Charged With Reckless Manslaughter For Killing Millions and Crippling Economies

We Must Present The Case Against Dr. Anthony Fauci, The Top Official At The NIH Who Lead Us Down The Garden Path To Self Destruction

We must present the case against Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top official at the National Institute of Health (NIH) who lead us down the garden path to self destruction. File photo: David A Litman, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

BOCA RATON, FL – Sadly, most Americans don’t readily recognize two of the most important, honest and credible doctor/scientists in our nation’s history: Dr’s Salk and Sabin. They gave the world the incredible vaccines to prevent infantile paralysis (polio) with no movie star theatrics to enhance their own images or pocketbooks. They were true medical heroes. Not like the world famous, TV idol, glamour puss, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who, we now know, was in with China and their purposeful military creation of a virus that has crippled economies and killed millions worldwide.

VIDEO: The media knew Fauci was lying a year ago and reported on it.pic.twitter.com/jS8GBztMg1 — New Granada (@NewGranada1979) June 7, 2021

I don’t want to go into the history of the virus. You’re up to your eyeballs with that information. However we must present the case against Fauci in order to prevent the creation of a future “royal witch doctor” who will lead us down the garden path to self destruction. Fauci is a top official at the National Institute of Health (NIH) for the past 37 years. With his approval, the agency handed over hundreds of thousands to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for their experimentations to dangerously enhance bat viruses. We now know, with no help from Tony, that a dangerous to human virus was created deliberately for the purpose of being used as a biological weapon. And we now know that since this weapon was unleashed it’s infected over 175 million and killed nearly 4 million, worldwide. It has devastated the world’s economy and stability for years to come. And Fauci has played cover-up for the Chinese, earlier propagandizing basically, that this virus simply came from a food market. And little by little we’ve come to understand that he stands to gain financially from his forthcoming book, “Expect the Unexpected. Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward,” which is scheduled to be released in early November. Thankfully, the shock of this overt lying about the disease has caused some of his major book distributors to remove the title from their shelves. Who wants to read about truth from a liar? Some of his detractors in the medical profession have called him out. His “credibility is entirely shot.” “I think he’s been all over the place on masks.” “He’s confused the public with his tune changing on everything related to the virus.” Our opinion…he’s a liar!

Dr. Fauci knew trusted scientists found COVID had unusual features that didn’t fit with evolutionary theory and he knew they thought it was likely COVID was engineered in January 2020. Yet he told media science supported a natural origin while dismissing the idea of a lab leak. pic.twitter.com/tq29T29Efa — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2021

ICYMI: Early 2020 emails show Dr. Fauci knew the coronavirus was potentially 'engineered.' https://t.co/ScURzXQw4C — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 3, 2021

Fauci should not be fired. He has to be charged with reckless manslaughter and pay the criminal penalty for leading this nation into disaster by the “medical nose” and for collaborating, knowingly, with a Chinese military bio-weaponry factory and rubbing it in by using our taxpayer money to finance its research. Fauci is a New Yorker, so he will understand very well my description of him as a, “four-flusher” and “goniff.” To out-of towners, he’s a phony and a crook.

The truth about masks. We were right. Fauci knew from the start that masks aren’t really effective in keeping out virus because the virus "is small enough to pass through the material." #Fauciemails pic.twitter.com/1l3bX7AINh — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2021