Man Shot And Killed In Dania Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Dania Beach
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies removed the victim from the vehicle and began performing CPR until Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived on scene. 

DANIA BEACH, FL – A shooting early Sunday morning left one man dead in Dania Beach. According to authorities, at approximately 1:34 a.m. Sunday, June 6, Broward Regional Communications received a shooting call near 29 N.W. Fourth Ave. in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located an adult male in the driver seat of a Toyota SUV with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies removed the victim from the vehicle and began performing CPR until Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived on scene. 

Paramedics then transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased at 2:10 a.m. The investigation continues. 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Stephen Hegedus at 954-321-4221. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

