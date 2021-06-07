Man Shot And Killed In Dania Beach

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies removed the victim from the vehicle and began performing CPR until Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived on scene.

DANIA BEACH, FL – A shooting early Sunday morning left one man dead in Dania Beach. According to authorities, at approximately 1:34 a.m. Sunday, June 6, Broward Regional Communications received a shooting call near 29 N.W. Fourth Ave. in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located an adult male in the driver seat of a Toyota SUV with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies removed the victim from the vehicle and began performing CPR until Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived on scene.

Paramedics then transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased at 2:10 a.m. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Stephen Hegedus at 954-321-4221. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.