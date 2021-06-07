LOCATED: Lee County Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help Locating Missing Adult In Southwest Florida

UPDATE JUNE 7, 2021, 5:55 PM: According to authorities, Carrasquillo has been located.
FORT MYERS, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Zachariah Carrasquillo, 25, has been missing since yesterday morning and was last seen on College Parkway wearing a black shirt and black shorts. Carrasquillo is a white male who is approximately 6’02” and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Carrasquillo, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.