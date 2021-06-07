CrimeLocalSociety

LOCATED: Lee County Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help Locating Missing Adult In Southwest Florida

By Joe Mcdermott
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA
According to authorities, t. Zachariah Carrasquillo, 25, has been missing since yesterday morning and was last seen on College Parkway wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

UPDATE JUNE 7, 2021, 5:55 PM: According to authorities, Carrasquillo has been located.

FORT MYERS, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Zachariah Carrasquillo, 25, has been missing since yesterday morning and was last seen on College Parkway wearing a black shirt and black shorts. Carrasquillo is a white male who is approximately 6’02” and weighs approximately 130 pounds. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Carrasquillo, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

