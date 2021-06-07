Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In Belle Glade

Luis Garcia, 26, of Belle Glade, was arrested and charged with first degree premeditated murder, assault and firing a weapon.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to multiple people fighting in the parking lot in the 1700 block of South Main Street, Belle Glade. According to authorities, as deputies were breaking up the fight, Luis Garcia, 26, of Belle Glade, pulled out a weapon and fired into the crowd striking two victims. One victim was shot in the torso and the other was shot in the leg.

Deputies immediately apprehended Garcia and both victims were transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where one victim succumbed to his injuries and the other is in stable condition. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. Garcia was arrested and charged with first degree premeditated murder, assault and firing a weapon.