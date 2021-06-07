COPS: Miami Shooting Leaving 3 Dead, 3 Injured Being Investigated As Domestic Related Murder-Suicide

According to investigators, on Monday, June 7, 2021 at approximately 1:40 a.m., uniformed officers responded to reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered five victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Homicide Bureau is investigating a domestic related shooting which left three dead and three injured. According to investigators, on Monday, June 7, 2021 at approximately 1:40 a.m., uniformed officers responded to reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered five victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined two of the victims, one being a juvenile, deceased. They also airlifted two additional juveniles, one critical and one in stable condition to Kendall Regional Medical Center and transported the fifth to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers located the subject, who is the deceased female’s boyfriend, at a nearby location within the residential community, and they requested the assistance of the MDPD Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiators. As officers were attempting to establish communication with the subject, he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined him to be deceased. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.