CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Miami Shooting Leaving 3 Dead, 3 Injured Being Investigated As Domestic Related Murder-Suicide

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

According to detectives, on Monday, January 11, 2021 at approximately 6:23 p.m., patrol officers responded to the scene of a ShotSpotter alert and discovered four victims shot, one of them a minor. The subjects remain at large.
According to investigators, on Monday, June 7, 2021 at approximately 1:40 a.m., uniformed officers responded to reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered five victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Homicide Bureau is investigating a domestic related shooting which left three dead and three injured. According to investigators, on Monday, June 7, 2021 at approximately 1:40 a.m., uniformed officers responded to reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered five victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined two of the victims, one being a juvenile, deceased. They also airlifted two additional juveniles, one critical and one in stable condition to Kendall Regional Medical Center and transported the fifth to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers located the subject, who is the deceased female’s boyfriend, at a nearby location within the residential community, and they requested the assistance of the MDPD Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiators. As officers were attempting to establish communication with the subject, he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined him to be deceased. The investigation continues.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Manatees in Florida Dying at High Rates Due to Loss of Key…

Christopher Boyle

Rioters in Minneapolis Loot, Burn, and Vandalize After Cops…

Christopher Boyle

Detectives Investigating Shooting at Sugar Cane Growers…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,191