Arrests Made in Miami Drive-By Shooting on Florida Turnpike

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau has made three arrests they say stemmed from a shooting incident resulting in one person injured. According to investigators, on June 6th at approximately 2 a.m., the subjects followed the victims southbound on the Florida Turnpike. As they approached the SW 312 Street exit, they drove next to the victims’ vehicle and fired several shots without provocation.

According to charging affidavits, the shooters recognized the target vehicle, a gray colored Nissan Altima, as patrons of The Hookaa Bar, where a graduation celebration was taking place and with whom they have been having an ongoing dispute. The victim, who was driving, was struck in the lower extremity and the passenger was not injured. The subjects drove off and the victims drove to Homestead Hospital. The shooting victim was transferred to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition. The investigation continues.

Yahtayvius McCutchen, 17, Quantayvius McCutchen, 19 and Keyshad Richardson, 19, all of whom are Miami residents, were all charged with two counts of attempted murder in the 1st degree.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.