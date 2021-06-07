CrimeLocalSociety

Arrests Made in Miami Drive-By Shooting on Florida Turnpike

By Joe Mcdermott
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING
From left to right: Yahtayvius McCutchen, 17, Quantayvius McCutchen, 19 and Keyshad Richardson, 19, all of whom are Miami residents, were all charged with two counts of attempted murder in the 1st degree.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau has made three arrests they say stemmed from a shooting incident resulting in one person injured. According to investigators, on June 6th at approximately 2 a.m., the subjects followed the victims southbound on the Florida Turnpike. As they approached the SW 312 Street exit, they drove next to the victims’ vehicle and fired several shots without provocation.

According to charging affidavits, the shooters recognized the target vehicle, a gray colored Nissan Altima, as patrons of The Hookaa Bar, where a graduation celebration was taking place and with whom they have been having an ongoing dispute. The victim, who was driving, was struck in the lower extremity and the passenger was not injured. The subjects drove off and the victims drove to Homestead Hospital. The shooting victim was transferred to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition. The investigation continues.

Yahtayvius McCutchen, 17, Quantayvius McCutchen, 19 and Keyshad Richardson, 19, all of whom are Miami residents, were all charged with two counts of attempted murder in the 1st degree.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
