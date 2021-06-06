Miami Homicide Detectives Investigating Shooting That Left Two Dead; Several Vehicles Opened Fire And Fled Scene

According to investigators, in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 6, at approximately 2:20 a.m., a group of people were gathered outside a business at 109 Court SW 107 Street, when several vehicles opened fire and fled the scene.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating an incident involving multiple people being shot and two dead as a result of a vehicle crash. According to investigators, in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 6, at approximately 2:20 a.m., a group of people were gathered outside a business at 109 Court SW 107 Street, when several vehicles opened fire and fled the scene.

As a result, several people were shot and drove themselves to a local hospital. A vehicle that fled the scene, crashed into a wall at a nearby college. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the crash and determined both occupants deceased. One of the victims, later succumbed to her injuries at Jackson South Medical Center and the conditions on the remaining five is currently unknown.

Investigators also discovered a firearm inside the crashed vehicle. It is unclear at this time, as to the motive and/or details leading up to the shooting. According to detectives, at least one red Toyota Camry was involved.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community with any information, to include the identity/whereabouts of the individuals responsible for this act. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.