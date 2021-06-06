CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Homicide Detectives Investigating Shooting That Left Two Dead; Several Vehicles Opened Fire And Fled Scene

By Joe Mcdermott
Shooting
According to investigators, in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 6, at approximately 2:20 a.m., a group of people were gathered outside a business at 109 Court SW 107 Street, when several vehicles opened fire and fled the scene.

As a result, several people were shot and drove themselves to a local hospital. A vehicle that fled the scene, crashed into a wall at a nearby college. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the crash and determined both occupants deceased. One of the victims, later succumbed to her injuries at Jackson South Medical Center and the conditions on the remaining five is currently unknown.

Investigators also discovered a firearm inside the crashed vehicle. It is unclear at this time, as to the motive and/or details leading up to the shooting. According to detectives, at least one red Toyota Camry was involved.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community with any information, to include the identity/whereabouts of the individuals responsible for this act. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
