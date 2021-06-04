Volusia Detectives Seeking Missing, Possibly Endangered DeLand Teen, Boyfriend

The pair are believed to be traveling in a red four-door Mazda 6 with Florida license tag QMEJ16 and may be headed to Miami. Karytza was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and unknown shoes. She is described as 5’4 inches tall weighing 140 pounds, with shoulder length dark hair.

DELAND, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives need help locating a missing and possibly endangered DeLand teen and her boyfriend, who were last seen early Thursday. According to authorities, Karytza Pena, 16, of Cecil Ave., was last seen Thursday about 10 a.m. in the company of Oscar Ochoa, 17, who lives in Lake County and was reported missing from there.

Karytza is considered endangered after leaving a note indicating thoughts of harming herself. The note was discovered Thursday night and her family notified law enforcement to report her missing.

The pair are believed to be traveling in a red four-door Mazda 6 with Florida license tag QMEJ16 and may be headed to Miami. Karytza was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and unknown shoes. She is described as 5’4 inches tall weighing 140 pounds, with shoulder length dark hair.

A BOLO (Be on the Lookout alert) has been issued asking counties surrounding Volusia to watch for the missing teens.

Please call 911 if you spot these teens.