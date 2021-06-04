CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Rioters in Minneapolis Loot, Burn, and Vandalize After Cops Shoot Armed Convicted Felon Wanted In Connection With Homicide

By Christopher Boyle
Rioters responded to the shooting by lighting a dumpster on fire near the parking garage where the shooting took place; by the time the fire department and authorities responded and extinguished the blaze, the dumpster had practically melted, local media reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Minneapolis, Minnesota was once again besieged by rioters Thursday night who smashed windows, painted graffiti, started fires and looted businesses after law enforcement reportedly shot and killed an armed suspect earlier that day, reports say.

The armed suspect, a convicted felon – and thus by state law not allowed to carry a firearm – was wanted in connection with a homicide, officials say. When confronted by a member of a U.S. Marshal Service taskforce – who was not a Minneapolis police officer, reports say – the suspect pulled a gun on the arresting officer and was fatally shot and later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police officials.

Other rioters smashed the windows of local businesses and looted several stores; in addition, nearby buildings were covered with graffiti, including slogans such as “kill cops,” “no trial for them” and “MPLS still hates cops.”

Police stayed at the scene in an attempt to prevent looting well past 2 a.m., and at points reportedly used tear gas in an attempt to disperse the protestors. Several arrests were made, according to local media, and no officers were injured.

There has been continuing civil unrest in Minneapolis – and across the country – after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer just over one year ago, with many protests against police brutality turning in violent, full-blown riots, complete with looting and destruction of community property and businesses.

There were also protests earlier in the day Thursday as barricades at “George Floyd Square” – the intersection in Minneapolis where George Floyd died – were removed to re-open the area to traffic.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
