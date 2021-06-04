Mike Lindell Files Federal Lawsuit Against Dominion & Smartmatic, Claiming Damage to Finances, Reputation; Says Suit to Present Election Evidence

Lindell’s suit claims that due to the actions of Dominion and Smartmatic, he is on-course to lose upwards of $2 billion and has been “publicly vilified as a liar, conspiracy theorist, and purveyor of ‘basless [sic]’ or ‘false’ information regarding the 2020 election.”

CHANHASSEN, MN – According to reports, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell filed a lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic on Thursday, alleging that the voting-machine companies have engaged in a “conspiracy and enterprise to harm him” that he says has damaged both his finances and reputation.

Lindell has been embroiled in a legal battle with the two companies after he was accused of spreading unproven allegations of widespread voter fraud in regards to the 2020 presidential election; in particular, Lindell often claimed that Dominion and Smartmatic’s voting machines “flipped” votes originally cast for Donald Trump to Joe Biden, resulting in Trump’s loss.

2020 Election Integrity: National – Mike Lindell Files $2B New Lawsuit Against Dominion & Smartmatic – Copy In Article From @dcexaminer



Dominion and Smartmatic 'weaponizing the litigation process' https://t.co/Yo3zLMTmqZ — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 3, 2021

As a result of Lindell’s allegations, Dominion sued both Lindell and MyPillow in February for defamation for $1.3 billion; Lindell countersued at the time for $1.6 billion, claiming that Dominion’s suit was filed to infringe on his right to free speech.

Lindell’s new suit claims that due to the actions of Dominion and Smartmatic, he is on-course to lose upwards of $2 billion and has been “publicly vilified as a liar, conspiracy theorist, and purveyor of ‘basless [sic]’ or ‘false’ information regarding the 2020 election.”

The filing also claims that Lindell has received death threats due to “cancel culture” perpetrated by the two companies, who the lawsuit alleges are seeking “to punish Lindell for his statements by damaging his reputation, his finances, and his business.”

Lindell claims due to Dominion’s lawsuit he has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal defense fees, that multiple retailers have dropped his products, and that plans to take his e-commerce site MyStore public have been tanked.

“Lindell is entitled to recover his actual and special damages for their collective role in their conspiracy and enterprise to harm him – damages which presently are estimated to exceed $2 billion,” the lawsuit says.

The 82-page lawsuit includes section titles such as “The Rise of the Machines,” “Gaslighting: The REAL Big Lie,” and “Shut Up Or Else,” and features quotes from English playwright William Shakespeare as well as the novels “Fahrenheit 451” and “1984,” both of which depict dystopian futures.

Mike Lindell is an American Patriot. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 3, 2021

In addition to Mike Lindell and MyPillow, Dominion has also filed election fraud-related defamation lawsuits against attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, as well as against Fox News.

Smartmatic, while not currently suing Lindell, has active lawsuits against Fox Corporation, Fox News Network, and its anchors Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro for $2.7 billion, in addition to Giuliani and Powell, all of whom Smartmatic accuses of “spreading baseless claims of election fraud.”