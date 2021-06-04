Diverse Base of Elite-Level High School Athletes Return In ‘Breakthrough Series’, June 8th-10th At Jackie Robinson Training Complex

Diversity-Focused Amateur Development Experience in Vero Beach, Fla. is the First In-Person MLB/USA Baseball Development Event Since January 2020

VERO BEACH, FL – Dozens of diverse, elite-level high school-aged players will return to play beginning this Tuesday, June 8th until Thursday, June 10th at the ‘Breakthrough Series,’ the first MLB & USA Baseball-led baseball development event since January 2020. The experience, which will be held at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla. is a diversity-focused, amateur training camp atmosphere that serves as a development opportunity to approximately 40 diverse high school athletes from 16 states throughout the country.

In addition to the on-field action, participants will receive direct instruction, insight and mentorship from former Major

League Players, Managers and Coaches including the following:

Former MLB Players Ken Griffey Sr.

LaTroy Hawkins

Fred McGriff

Marquis Grissom

Marvin Freeman

Lou Collier

Darnell McDonald

Reggie Williams Former Managers/Coaches: Jerry Manuel

Tye Waller (also a former MLB player)

Lester Strode Baseball Executives Tony Reagins, MLB Chief Baseball Development Officer

Del Matthews, MLB Vice President of Baseball Development

The event will take place at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, 3901 26th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

For more information visit https://www.mlb.com/breakthrough-series