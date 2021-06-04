EntertainmentLocalSports

Diverse Base of Elite-Level High School Athletes Return In ‘Breakthrough Series’, June 8th-10th At Jackie Robinson Training Complex

By George McGregor
Diversity-Focused Amateur Development Experience in Vero Beach, Fla. is the First In-Person MLB/USA Baseball Development Event Since January 2020

VERO BEACH, FL – Dozens of diverse, elite-level high school-aged players will return to play beginning this Tuesday, June 8th until Thursday, June 10th at the ‘Breakthrough Series,’ the first MLB & USA Baseball-led baseball development event since January 2020. The experience, which will be held at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla. is a diversity-focused, amateur training camp atmosphere that serves as a development opportunity to approximately 40 diverse high school athletes from 16 states throughout the country.

In addition to the on-field action, participants will receive direct instruction, insight and mentorship from former Major
League Players, Managers and Coaches including the following:

Former MLB Players

  • Ken Griffey Sr.
  • LaTroy Hawkins
  • Fred McGriff
  • Marquis Grissom
  • Marvin Freeman
  • Lou Collier
  • Darnell McDonald
  • Reggie Williams

Former Managers/Coaches:

  • Jerry Manuel
  • Tye Waller (also a former MLB player)
  • Lester Strode

Baseball Executives

  • Tony Reagins, MLB Chief Baseball Development Officer
  • Del Matthews, MLB Vice President of Baseball Development
For more information visit https://www.mlb.com/breakthrough-series

George McGregor

