Diverse Base of Elite-Level High School Athletes Return In ‘Breakthrough Series’, June 8th-10th At Jackie Robinson Training Complex
Diversity-Focused Amateur Development Experience in Vero Beach, Fla. is the First In-Person MLB/USA Baseball Development Event Since January 2020
VERO BEACH, FL – Dozens of diverse, elite-level high school-aged players will return to play beginning this Tuesday, June 8th until Thursday, June 10th at the ‘Breakthrough Series,’ the first MLB & USA Baseball-led baseball development event since January 2020. The experience, which will be held at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla. is a diversity-focused, amateur training camp atmosphere that serves as a development opportunity to approximately 40 diverse high school athletes from 16 states throughout the country.
In addition to the on-field action, participants will receive direct instruction, insight and mentorship from former Major
League Players, Managers and Coaches including the following:
Former MLB Players
- Ken Griffey Sr.
- LaTroy Hawkins
- Fred McGriff
- Marquis Grissom
- Marvin Freeman
- Lou Collier
- Darnell McDonald
- Reggie Williams
Former Managers/Coaches:
- Jerry Manuel
- Tye Waller (also a former MLB player)
- Lester Strode
Baseball Executives
- Tony Reagins, MLB Chief Baseball Development Officer
- Del Matthews, MLB Vice President of Baseball Development
Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook |
Twitter |
Youtube |
Instagram |
LinkedIn |
Pinterest |
Flipboard |
Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
The event will take place at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, 3901 26th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
For more information visit https://www.mlb.com/breakthrough-series