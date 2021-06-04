CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Make Arrest In Shooting At Sugar Cane Growers CO-OP In Belle Glade; Charged With First Degree Premediated Murder

By Joe Mcdermott
Felix Cabrera
Felix Cabrera, 86 years old, was charged with first degree premediated murder.  He was offered no bond and will attend first appearance tomorrow, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

BELLE GLADE, FL – Deputies responded to a shooting at the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida this morning at approximately 10:54 am. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased near the entrance of the building. Deputies immediately began searching the business and quickly located the suspect who was armed with a handgun.

Detectives learned that Felix Cabrera, 86 years old, worked for the sugar mill for 31 years and was told he was going to be terminated. Today, between 10:00 – 11:00 am, Cabrera was instructed to clock out and not return to work. Cabrera made contact with a victim asking to continue to work for another year due to financial reasons. The victim replied, “NO”.  Cabrera became upset, pulled the gun out of his pocket and shot the victim several times, killing him. 

Deputies arriving within minutes of the shooting may have prevented Cabrera from shooting anyone else. Sugar Cane Growers is located at 1500 George Wedgworth Way, in Belle Glade (formerly Old Sugarhouse Road).

As of approximately 9pm, Cabrera was going through the booking process. He has been charged with first degree premediated murder.  He was offered no bond and will attend first appearance tomorrow, Saturday, June 5, 2021.

