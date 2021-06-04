CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Shooting at Sugar Cane Growers CO-OP in Belle Glade; Appears To Be Planned Event, Deputies Arrived Within Minutes

By Joe Mcdermott
Detectives Investigating Homicide at Sugar Cane Growers CO-OP in Belle Glade
The shooting appears to be a planned event. Deputies arriving within minutes of the shooting may have prevented the suspects ability to shoot anyone else. Sugar Cane Growers is located at 1500 George Wedgworth Way, in Belle Glade (formerly Old Sugarhouse Road).

BELLE GLADE, FL – Deputies responded to a shooting at the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased near the entrance of the building. Deputies immediately began searching the business and quickly located the suspect who was armed with a handgun.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are in route to the scene to investigate further. At this time, all that is known is that authorities say one employee is deceased and one employee has been arrested.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

