Detectives Investigating Shooting at Sugar Cane Growers CO-OP in Belle Glade; Appears To Be Planned Event, Deputies Arrived Within Minutes

BELLE GLADE, FL – Deputies responded to a shooting at the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased near the entrance of the building. Deputies immediately began searching the business and quickly located the suspect who was armed with a handgun.

The suspect was arrested without incident. The shooting appears to be a planned event. Deputies arriving within minutes of the shooting may have prevented the suspects ability to shoot anyone else. Sugar Cane Growers is located at 1500 George Wedgworth Way, in Belle Glade (formerly Old Sugarhouse Road).

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are in route to the scene to investigate further. At this time, all that is known is that authorities say one employee is deceased and one employee has been arrested.