Pulte Homes Wins Gold Award In Northeast Florida Parade of Homes; Award-Winning Ashby Model At Bradley Pond

Pulte Homes received a gold award in the Northeast Florida Parade of Homes for its Ashby model at Bradley Pond.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – PulteGroup, one of the nation’s leading home builders, was honored with a gold award in the Northeast Florida Parade of Homes for its Ashby model at Bradley Pond, a new construction community in North Jacksonville. Hosted by the Northeast Florida Builders Association, the Parade of Homes showcases the latest in home innovation and design.

“We are pleased to receive this recognition for our Ashby model at Bradley Pond,” said Anastasia Prizzia, Director of Sales of PulteGroup’s Northeast Florida Division. “Our newest community in North Jacksonville offers large homesites, a collection of new home designs and a convenient location near recreation areas. I encourage everyone to visit our award-winning model at Bradley Pond.”

The Ashby features a beautiful open concept floorplan with a spacious kitchen, cafe and gathering room in the heart of the home. The flex room can be utilized as an office or an additional bedroom for larger families.

Pulte Homes is offering seven open concept home designs and building single-family homes on 60- and 70-foot homesites at Bradley Pond. Homebuyers may choose from both water and preserve homesites. Homes at Bradley Pond are priced from the low-$300s. Bradley Pond, a natural gas community, has no CDD fees.

Bradley Pond residents will enjoy a variety of amenities including an on-site kayak launch that leads to the estuaries of Clapboard Creek and a playground. The community is near multi-use trails for hiking and biking and in close proximity to Interstates 295 and 95, offering quick access to numerous beaches, state parks and boat launch facilities.

Bradley Pond is located minutes from shopping, dining, work centers and the Jacksonville International Airport. The community is zoned for highly rated Duval County Public Schools and is just two miles from the top rated New Berlin Elementary School.

Bradley Pond is located at 4588 Creekside Bluff St. in Jacksonville. For more information, call (904) 644-1665 or visit www.pulte.com.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com.



About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.