Port Charlotte Man Facing 10 Counts Of Possession Of Child Porn

Bruce Cahill, 32, was placed under arrest on June 2, 2021 for ten counts of possession of photographs of sexual performance by a child and one count compiling computer pornography involving a minor.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – On October 11, 2019, a Cyber-Tip Report came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which was reported by Google Inc. In the Cyber-Tip report from NCMEC, child sexual exploitation material was being transmitted within the Google infrastructure.

During the initial investigation and while gathering intelligence from the original information provided, additional National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cyber-Tips started to be submitted from Google Inc. It appeared that the same suspect was using multiple Gmail accounts to continue his illegal activity by uploading child pornography files in the Google infrastructure.

On December 10, 2020, a search warrant was executed at 2685 Starlite Lane Port Charlotte, Florida 33952 by members of the Fort Myers FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. During the execution of the search warrant, Bruce Cahill, 32, was located and voluntarily talked to investigators. A full confession was obtained.

As this investigation continued, a full forensic examination was conducted on Bruce Cahill’s cellphone. Additional child pornography files were located on his phone. A search warrant was also conducted on Bruce Cahill’s Google accounts where numerous files of child pornography were discovered.

Based on the evidence that was recovered throughout this investigation and the full confession provided by the individual, Cahill was placed under arrest on June 2, 2021 for ten counts of possession of photographs of sexual performance by a child and one count compiling computer pornography involving a minor.