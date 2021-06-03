CrimeLocalSociety

Port Charlotte Man Facing 10 Counts Of Possession Of Child Porn

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Bruce Cahill
Bruce Cahill, 32, was placed under arrest on June 2, 2021 for ten counts of possession of photographs of sexual performance by a child and one count compiling computer pornography involving a minor.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – On October 11, 2019, a Cyber-Tip Report came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which was reported by Google Inc. In the Cyber-Tip report from NCMEC, child sexual exploitation material was being transmitted within the Google infrastructure.

During the initial investigation and while gathering intelligence from the original information provided, additional National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cyber-Tips started to be submitted from Google Inc. It appeared that the same suspect was using multiple Gmail accounts to continue his illegal activity by uploading child pornography files in the Google infrastructure.

On December 10, 2020, a search warrant was executed at 2685 Starlite Lane Port Charlotte, Florida 33952 by members of the Fort Myers FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. During the execution of the search warrant, Bruce Cahill, 32, was located and voluntarily talked to investigators. A full confession was obtained.

As this investigation continued, a full forensic examination was conducted on Bruce Cahill’s cellphone. Additional child pornography files were located on his phone. A search warrant was also conducted on Bruce Cahill’s Google accounts where numerous files of child pornography were discovered.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Based on the evidence that was recovered throughout this investigation and the full confession provided by the individual, Cahill was placed under arrest on June 2, 2021 for ten counts of possession of photographs of sexual performance by a child and one count compiling computer pornography involving a minor.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Father of the Year: 10 Year-Old Shot & Run Over After…

Christopher Boyle

Emails Reveal Fauci Said in Early 2020 That Masks Are “Not…

Christopher Boyle

Community Hospice & Palliative Care Hosts Volunteer…

George McGregor
1 of 1,186