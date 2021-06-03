Port Charlotte Man Arrested for Sex with Minor, Possession of Controlled Substances; Met Juvenile Through Social Media App GRINDR

Russell Carawan, 56, was cooperative with detectives and was arrested for two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (Xanax and Methamphetamine) and paraphernalia. Carawan is being held at the Charlotte County Jail.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a search warrant for a residence located at 806 Silver Springs Terrace NW in Port Charlotte. The warrant was obtained following a report that the occupant, Russell Carawan, 56, had engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor. The victim stated that he met Carawan through the social media app GRINDR, and that Carawan also offered him narcotics before the sexual activity occurred. The alleged incidents took place on two separate occasions, the latest being in mid-May. Additionally, Carawan sent multiple naked photographs to the victim.

Deputies executed the warrant on June 3, 2021 and observed the suspect’s home was as described by the victim. Detectives also located 2.5g of methamphetamines and associated paraphernalia, along with several Xanax and Alprazolam bars (13 in total), in the dresser drawer where the victim advised it would be.

