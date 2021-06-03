Outrage as Google’s Head Of Diversity Still Employed After Anti-Semitic Blog Post Discovered

Kamau Bobb, former head of Google’s diversity strategy and research team, as he participated in a 2019 storytelling crawl at Georgia Tech. Photo credit: Screenshot: YouTube / Georgia Tech.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – There’s outrage in many circles over Google’s decision not to fire the head of their diversity team after it was revealed that he had written a highly anti-Semitic blog post in 2007, reports say. Kamau Bobb, who identified himself on his website as the “Global Lead for Diversity Strategy and Research at Google,” courted controversy after an anti-Semitic blog post – now deleted – he wrote in 2007, entitled “If I Were A Jew.”

Choice quotes from Bobb’s blog post, as per the Washington Free Beacon, include “If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing,” and that Israel has an “insatiable appetite for vengeful violence.”

Google, however, refrained from firing Bobb, despite calls to do so; instead, they announced that they would be removing him from his role as head of diversity and instead will assign him a “STEM research role,” reports say.

Bobb has reportedly issued an apology for the blog post via an internal email, according to the New York Post.

“Let me first apologize. What I wrote crudely characterized the entire Jewish community. What was intended as a critique of particular military action fed into anti-Semitic tropes and prejudice,” he said. “I think we can all agree, there is no easy solution to this situation. But that’s beside the point. The way I expressed my views on that conflict were hurtful.”

Google also issued a statement, saying that they condemn the “past writings by a member of our diversity team that are causing deep offense and pain to members of our Jewish community.”

“These writings are unquestionably hurtful,” the statement said. “The author acknowledges this and has apologized. He will no longer be part of our diversity team going forward and will focus on his STEM work.”

StopAntisemitism.org, responding to the news, exclaimed on Twitter “How is the obscene, anti-Semitic bigot still employed there?”

"If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing“



“I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering [of] others."



– Kamau Bobb, head of diversity at @Google



🤯 How is the obscene, antisemitic bigot still employed there? pic.twitter.com/IzXQkAzmv9 — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) June 2, 2021

Head of the pro-Israel organization Stand With Us, Michael Dickson, tweeted that the blog made “revolting, and anti-Semitic, comparisons between Nazi actions and that of the world’s only Jewish country. He portrays Jews as bloodthirsty.”

I searched for "antisemitism" and "hypocrisy".

Here's what I found.



Google Diversity Head @kamaubobb Said Jews Have ‘Insatiable Appetite for War’ https://t.co/dE7OS7Kw9Q



Did @Google Google him?



He's not fit for this post.

And there's more: — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) June 2, 2021

“He’s not fit for this post,” Dickson added.