Fort Myers Robbery Suspect Arrested Shortly After Search Warrant at Home on Railroad Avenue

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Travonte Smith
According to authorities, 25-year-old Travonte Smith asked a victim to meet up to at the suspect’s home. Once there, he and a second suspect took their phones, wallets, and a gold chain.

FORT MYERS, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an armed robbery suspect, 25-year-old Travonte Smith. He and a second suspect are accused of robbing two victims at gunpoint. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a home on Railroad Avenue in Fort Myers. The victim said a man they met two days before the robbery at a party, asked to meet up to drink alcohol at the suspect’s home. Once there, the armed duo took their phones, wallets, and a gold chain.

Shortly after the raid of the home on Railroad Avenue, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno delivered a statement about the SWAT teams involvement and the warrant executed at the home he said had been visited by authorities at least 25 times for past incidents further saying the suspect was a nuisance to the community and that he should immediately turn himself in; that he would be immediately apprehended.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
