Department of Justice Probing Lobbying Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

By Christopher Boyle
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden – controversial son of President Joe Biden during an interview with ABC News in 2019. Photo credit: YouTube / ABC News.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to reports, a lobbying firm with ties to Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that Hunter Biden – controversial son of President Joe Biden – had previously served on the board of, is the centerpiece of a probe on the part of the Department of Justice into illegal lobbying allegations.

Blue Star Strategies, which had Burisma as a client while Hunter Biden was on the board, is reportedly being investigated to see if they violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires lobbying efforts for foreign officials or political parties to be fully disclosed.

As of press time, Hunter Biden himself is not implicated in the probe, but that could change depending on what the DOJ – working with the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office and the DOJ’s National Security Division – discovers over the course of their investigation.

Currently, the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office is investigation Hunter Biden for alleged tax violations.

Hunter Biden had served on the board of Burisma from 2014-2019, and has maintained that there was nothing criminal about his tenure at the company; however, former President Donald Trump and others insisted that Hunter’s father serving as Vice President at that time created a significant conflict of interest and potential avenues for such a relationship to be exploited by foreign powers.

One example of possible exploitation pushed by conservatives was when Ukraine’s former prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, had initiated a probe into Burisma’s founder, but allegations of corruption caused the United States – while Biden was Vice President – to demand Shokin’s resignation, under pain of withholding $1 billion in loan guarantees.

Opponents of Joe Biden were quick to revisit this incident during his presidential campaign, alleging that the former Vice President had interfered in the Burisma situation on behalf of his son.

