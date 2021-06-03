Candidate Spicer to Ocasio-Cortez: “I’m Surprised A Socialist Wouldn’t Redistribute That Wealth To Their Grandma. Sad!”

Attached to Ocasio-Cortez’s post were pictures of her grandmother’s residence, featuring an obviously water-damaged ceiling, multiple buckets and tarps to catch leaks, and little in the way of furniture or bedding. File photo: Ron Adar, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) recently caught flack after she posted a Twitter thread featuring photos of her grandmother’s home in Puerto Rico in a state of disrepair due to Hurricane Maria, saying the reason for her beloved family member’s plight was due to the previous presidential administration’s blockage of relief funds.

“Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID,” she said. “This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them.”

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID.



This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR.



People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

Attached to Ocasio-Cortez’s post were pictures of her grandmother’s residence, featuring an obviously water-damaged ceiling, multiple buckets and tarps to catch leaks, and little in the way of furniture or bedding.

“And for the record – my abuela is doing okay. It’s not about us, but about what’s happening to Puerto Rican’s across the island,” she said. “She had a place to go to and be cared for – what about the thousands of people who don’t?”

However, Ocasio-Cortez, 30, caught flack on social media for clearly not using her own impressive means – AOC makes $174,000 a year, according to the House of Representatives – to help her destitute grandmother repair her home, including from Florida Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer.

“Honey, you drive a Tesla and have two apartments,” Lavern Spicer tweeted. “If your grandmother is living poor that’s because you don’t help her out. I’m surprised that a socialist wouldn’t redistribute that wealth to their grandma. Sad!”

Honey, you drive a Tesla and have two apartments. If your grandmother is living poor that’s because you don’t help her out. I’m surprised that a socialist wouldn’t redistribute that wealth to their grandma. Sad! — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 2, 2021

“Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions,” tweeted Daily Wire host Matt Walsh.

Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2021

“Sell your Tesla!” said another Twitter user. “You should be ashamed for letting her live like this. We have a responsibility to care for our elders!”

Sell your Tesla! You should be ashamed for letting her live like this. We have a responsibility to care for our elders! — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 2, 2021

2017’s Hurricane Maria killed over 3,000 in Puerto Rico and caused an estimated $90 billion in damage, with the aftermath still being felt by the U.S. territory to this day.