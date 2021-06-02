Northeast Florida Parade of Homes Honors Trailmark, Tributary Model Homes; Mastercraft Builder Group, Drees Homes, Lennar Receive Awards

The Thomas Plus model at TrailMark by Master Craft Builder Group

JACKSONVILLE, FL – GreenPointe Developers, LLC, proudly announces three of its builder model homes were honored in the Northeast Florida Parade of Homes. Awards were presented to MasterCraft Builder Group for its Thomas Plus model and Drees Homes for its Palmetto model at TrailMark, a nature-first community in St. Johns County. Lennar was honored for its Tivoli model at Tributary, North Florida’s best new master-planned community in Nassau County.

“We are extremely proud of the premier homebuilders at TrailMark and Tributary, and thrilled these models have been honored by the Northeast Florida Builders Association,” said GreenPointe Communities Marketing Director Gaynelle James. “GreenPointe is esteemed for creating communities that offer a lifestyle and environment where people want to live. We appreciate the recognition and we hope it will encourage everyone to visit and learn more about our unique communities.”

The MasterCraft model at TrailMark highlights modern Florida Farmhouse chic design style, infusing a fresh coastal inspired vibe that is elegant without being fussy. This spacious family home’s soft color palette is complemented with comfortable furnishings and rustic accents. Pocket sliding doors open to an expansive covered lanai, dream pool and fire pit in the back yard. The Thomas Plus emphasizes the high standards of quality craftsmanship and choices offered by MasterCraft Builder Group.

The Palmetto at TrailMark by Drees Homes presents magnificent coastal style with open and spacious living areas including a large kitchen with views of the family room and expansive morning room. The luxurious owner’s suite is tucked away and includes an impressive owner’s suite bath. There is a flex room and additional bedrooms on the main level, and a versatile game room space and an additional bedroom and bath on the second level.

The Palmetto model at TrailMark by Drees Homes

Lennar’s Tivoli model at Tributary showcases an open floor plan promoting an airy ambiance. The Tivoli is designed in soothing coastal shades of tapioca pearl, silver mist and taupe. With clean aesthetics evoking the serenity of the beach, the Tivoli model is from Lennar’s Imperial Collection featuring upgraded stainless appliances, quartz countertops and 42” raised panel cabinets. The Tivoli is Wi-Fi certified, a feature Lennar offers with every home it builds at Tributary.

The Tivoli model at Tributary by Lennar

The Parade of Homes may be over, but these beautifully decorated model homes and many others are available for in-person tours or virtual tours by visiting the community websites.

GreenPointe is developing communities throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.GreenPointeLLC.com.

About GreenPointe Developers, LLC

GreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings with extensive real estate market data and analytical systems to rapidly assess real estate values and challenges. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyer while providing lasting, sustainable value. Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation.

More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com or (904) 996-2485.