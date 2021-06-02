Detective’s Offer Crime Stoppers Cash Reward To Identify Suspects Wanted For Stealing From Boost Mobile In Lake Worth Beach

Anyone who can identify this suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s are seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating suspects they say is wanted for stealing an iPhone from a local Boost Mobile store. The suspects fled in an Acura TSX with a paper tag. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Boost Mobile located in the 900 block of North Dixie Highway, in the City of Lake Worth Beach.

Anyone who can identify this suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the “PBSO” app for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.